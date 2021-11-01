Could Aaron Robinson finally see the field Monday night against the Chiefs?

The Giants have yet to get any in-game production out of rookie cornerback Aaron Robinson. The third-rounder out of Central Florida has been on the Physically Unable to Perform list since undergoing core muscle surgery prior to the regular season.

That could all change Monday night though.

According to Dan Salomone of the team’s official website, the Giants have finally activated Robinson off the PUP list. Robinson has been back at practice and could at least earn special teams reps when Big Blue faces the Chiefs on the road.

ROSTER MOVES ACTIVATED FROM PRACTICE SQUAD:

LB Trent Harris

LB Benardrick McKinney SIGNED FROM NYG PRACTICE SQUAD:

DB Steven Parker ACTIVATED FROM RESERVE/PUP:

DB Aaron Robinson RESERVE/INJURED:

The Giants originally drafted Robinson with the No. 71 overall pick back in late April. The hope is he’ll eventually provide reliable depth in the defensive backfield behind guys like James Bradberry and Adoree’ Jackson.

However, the team still hasn’t activated rookie fourth-round edge rusher Elerson Smith off injured reserve. Smith has been dealing with a hamstring injury and has yet to participate in an NFL game.

Smith has also returned to practice, but it’s unclear when exactly the team will activate him.

In other news, the Giants have placed second-year linebacker Carter Coughlin on injured reserve with an ankle injury. Coughlin must miss at least three games. Following the three-game absence, the Giants could designate him to return to practice and would then have a 21-day period to officially activate him. Not activating Coughlin during that three-week timeframe would lead to the linebacker returning to IR for the remainder of the season.

