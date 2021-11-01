ESNY previews the upcoming Monday night matchup between the Giants and Chiefs.

Most Giants fans cringed when they saw this game on the schedule. Patrick Mahomes and the almighty Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on a Monday night? That’s torture!

But now, not everyone is frightened — the Chiefs are surprisingly off to a 3-4 start and sit in last place in their own division. Mahomes, who many believe is the most talented quarterback in the NFL, has thrown nine total interceptions in his last six games.

The Chiefs don’t seem to be the “Death Star of the AFC” that people remember from the last couple of seasons.

But the Giants still must game plan like this is a great opponent, because it still very much is. Kansas City remains one of the better squads Big Blue will face all year, and if the Giants are caught napping, the Chiefs could certainly use this as a get-back game.

Also…Eli and Peyton calling a Giants game on ESPN2? This is everything we’ve ever wanted. The taping of this broadcast should somehow go straight to Canton upon its conclusion

Game Info

New York Giants (2-5) @ Kansas City Chiefs (3-4)

Monday, Nov. 1, 2021 — 8:15 PM EDT

TV: ESPN (Primary broadcast), ESPN2 (Manningcast)

Radio: WFAN660

Odds

Notable Game Props

(Courtesy DraftKings Sportsbook)

Giants Total Points: Over-20.5 (-110), Under-20.5 (-120)

Over-20.5 (-110), Under-20.5 (-120) Chiefs Total Points: Over-31.5 (-110), Under-31.5 (-120)

Over-31.5 (-110), Under-31.5 (-120) First Team to Score: Giants (+160), Chiefs (-200)

Giants (+160), Chiefs (-200) Last Team to Score: Giants (+130), Chiefs (-160)

Giants (+130), Chiefs (-160) Giants Total TDs: Over-2.5 (+135), Under-2.5 (-175)

Over-2.5 (+135), Under-2.5 (-175) Chiefs Total TDs: Over-3.5 (-150), Under-3.5 (+110)

Player Prop Picks (Courtesy DraftKings Sportsbook)

Devontae Booker Anytime TD Scorer (+115)

This is a safe bet.

With Saquon Barkley out again due to an ankle injury, the Giants will look to Devontae Booker when they’re down near the goal line. And, you should expect Big Blue to be in that part of the field given the struggles of the Kansas City defense.

Booker has proven he’s capable of crossing the plane — the veteran back has recorded three touchdowns combined in the last three games.

Daniel Jones Under-0.5 Interceptions (+110)

Take away the three-interception game against the Rams a few weeks ago, and you start to realize Daniel Jones has been extremely careful with the football.

Besides that disastrous performance, Jones has thrown just one pick on the year, and it was on a Hail Mary at the end of the first half against New Orleans.

In his third season, Jones is learning more and more how to make the smart decision. He’s done well in that regard for the majority of 2021 thus far — don’t expect him to slow down against a below-average Chiefs secondary.

Tyreek Hill Over-6.5 Receptions (-110)

Superstar Chiefs wideout Tyreek Hill has surpassed this total in four of his seven games in 2021.

While that’s not an incredibly significant fraction, you must remember how much this Giants secondary has struggled this season.

Adoree’ Jackson hasn’t played well and neither has James Bradberry for the most part.

Not to mention, the pass rush is hindered given the absences of Jabrill Peppers (out for season) and Lorenzo Carter (out for game). Patrick Mahomes could have time on a number of occasions — expect him to look for one of his favorite targets whenever he does.

Odds and prop bets courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Get $1,050 with a deposit bonus and free bet when you click here.

Players to Watch

Daniel Jones

The Giants’ starting quarterback won’t have Saquon Barkley or Kenny Golladay for the third consecutive week. How he performs without two of his top weapons will be extremely important in the quest for a second-straight victory.

Without Barkley, Golladay, Kadarius Toney, or Sterling Shepard against the Panthers, Jones was still able to throw for 203 yards and one score in a 22-point victory.

Could he put up the same numbers or even improve from that performance this time around?

Kadarius Toney

Guess who’s back?

Rookie wide receiver Kadarius Toney is returning to the game field after missing the Week 7 win with an ankle injury.

And you know for a fact the Giants will look to utilize him a heavy amount against this Chiefs defense.

Expect Jason Garrett to send Toney on slants, end-around plays, and touch pass-type plays. His speed, elusiveness, and overall sense of where the space is are always helpful for this Giants offense. That should be the case Monday night.

Azeez Ojulari

Rookie edge rusher Azeez Ojulari is coming off his best game of the year — the former Georgia Bulldog racked up 2.5 sacks against the Panthers last Sunday.

Now, he should have even more opportunities to produce.

Fellow outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter is out with an ankle injury. The absence of the fourth-year pass rusher should provide additional chances for Ojulari on passing downs.

Whenever the Giants send the pressure (which they should do more often than not), expect Ojulari to be at the forefront of the mix.

Follow Ryan Honey on Twitter: @RyanHoneyESNY