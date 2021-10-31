ESNY previews the upcoming Jets-Bengals Week 8 matchup at MetLife Stadium.

It’s Mike White time at MetLife Stadium!

That’s right — the primary backup quarterback is expected to notch the start for the Jets in the absence of Zach Wilson, who’s out 2-4 weeks with a PCL sprain.

It’ll be the inaugural start of White’s career after he took his first-ever in-game regular-season reps against the Patriots last week. It will likely be an emotional day for the young signal-caller, but the day could also be ruined thanks to the opponent. The Bengals sport a talented defense that’s allowing fewer than 20 points per game.

As for Cincy’s offense, I’m sure no one is arguing the Bengals field the superior quarterback in the matchup (if you are, take some time off from drinking). The Jets defense should be on high alert for the Joe Burrow-Ja’Marr Chase connection, which has the ability to torch any NFL secondary right now.

Game Info

Cincinnati Bengals (5-2) @ New York Jets (1-5)

Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021 — 1:00 PM EDT

TV: CBS

Radio: ESPN NY 98.7FM

Odds

Notable Game Props

Jets Total Points: Over-15.5 (-120), Under-15.5 (-110)

Over-15.5 (-120), Under-15.5 (-110) Bengals Total Points: Over-26.5 (-130), Under-26.5 (+100)

Over-26.5 (-130), Under-26.5 (+100) First Team to Score: Jets (+160), Bengals (-200)

Jets (+160), Bengals (-200) Last Team to Score: Jets (+140), Bengals (-170)

Jets (+140), Bengals (-170) Jets Total TDs: Over-1.5 (-110), Under-1.5 (-130)

Over-1.5 (-110), Under-1.5 (-130) Bengals Total TDs: Over-3.5 (+125), Under-3.5 (-165)

Player Prop Picks (Courtesy DraftKings Sportsbook)

Joe Burrow Over-259.5 Passing Yards (-115)

This is a disrespectful passing-yard total by the oddsmakers.

You’re telling me people are going to take the under on this total for Joe Burrow, who’s averaging nearly 280.0 passing yards per game and has surpassed the above mark in each of his last four matchups?

Not to mention, the Jets defense is 25th in the NFL with 275.0 average passing yards allowed, so it’s not like the young Bengals quarterback has an overwhelming challenge on his hands.

This is an easy bet, and potentially winning a $100 profit would only cost you $115.

Mike White Over-1.5 Interceptions (+175)

Not only did Mike White throw two interceptions in his limited action against the Patriots last week, but his inexperience paired with the high probability of Cincinnati bringing the pressure should lead to White throwing multiple picks once again in Week 8.

All young quarterbacks will make mistakes if they don’t have time to operate — don’t expect White to be an exception to that.

This play also has great value. A $100 bet for a possible $175 profit? On something that could definitely occur? This is a no-brainer.

Michael Carter Over-11.5 Rush Attempts (+100)

Rookie Jets running back Michael Carter has surpassed 11.5 rush attempts just once this season.

But he’s yet to play a full game without his top quarterback beside him.

With Mike White starting and Corey Davis likely not playing due to a hip flexor injury, expect the Jets to run the ball a decent amount in order to take pressure off their primary backup quarterback.

This should lead to Carter notching at least 12 carries, which you can get at even odds.

Players to Watch

Mike White

It’s time for the Mike White show in Florham Park.

As we’ve stated various times already, White will be starting for the Jets in Zach Wilson’s absence. The Jets have faith in White (or at least it seems they do) and expect him to execute the game plan this Sunday afternoon.

Whether he’s capable of putting together a notable performance or not, the sets of eyes throughout MetLife Stadium will be fixated on the novice signal-caller.

Can White pull off an enormous upset?

Jets RB Tandem

Once again, we’re putting an entire position group in the “Players to Watch” section.

The Jets will need to run the ball effectively in order to take the pressure off White (this is why we included Michael Carter’s rush-attempt over in the player prop section).

Carter, Ty Johnson, and the Jets offensive line will need to come together and help construct long drives in order to keep the Bengals offense off the field for much of the afternoon.

Jets Secondary

Joe Burrow? Ja’Marr Chase? Tyler Boyd? Tee Higgins?

That’s a scary group to go against, and it’s the group the Jets secondary must shut down on Sunday.

If Gang Green wants any success on the defensive side of the ball, it’ll need to take away the Bengals’ playmakers. Guys like Bryce Hall and Marcus Maye must construct perfect performances — the margin for error against the Cincinnati passing attack is smaller than the Jets’ current chances of winning the AFC East.

