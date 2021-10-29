The Brooklyn Nets (2-3) are hosting the Indiana Pacers (1-4) on Friday night

The Brooklyn Nets are struggling to find any kind of consistency this year. They laid an egg against the Miami Heat after looking like their old selves against the Washington Wizards.

They might have an opportunity against another scuffling squad — the Indiana Pacers. After losing their first two games by a point each, the Pacers have lost their last two by double digits. There was a win sandwiched in between, but Indy has looked shaky through five games.

Former Net Caris LeVert could make his season debut in the Barclays Center on Friday night. He’s currently dealing with a sore back, but he’s listed as questionable on the injury report.

Let’s take a look at everything you need to know for this matchup between struggling Eastern Conference squads.

Broadcast Information

Date: Friday, October 27th, 2021

Start Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

Where: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

TV: YES

Stream: YES App, NBA League Pass

Nets vs. Pacers Odds

Indiana Pacers: +8.5 (-110) // O 223 (-110) // +300

Brooklyn Nets: -8.5 (-110) // U 223 (-110) // -400

Injury Report

Nets:

Kyrie Irving (Ineligible to Play): Out

Nic Claxton (Injury/Illness): Questionable

Pacers:

Malcolm Brogdon (Left Hamstring): Out

Isaiah Jackson (Left Knee): Out

Caris LeVert (Back): Questionable

Kelan Martin (Left Hamstring): Out

T.J. Warren (Left Navicular): Out

Pacers Projected Starting Lineup

PG: T.J. McConnell

SG: Chris Duarte

SF: Justin Holiday

PF: Domantas Sabonis

C: Myles Turner

Nets Projected Starting Lineup

PG: James Harden

SG: Joe Harris

SF: Bruce Brown

PF: Kevin Durant

C: Blake Griffin