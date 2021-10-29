The Brooklyn Nets (2-3) are hosting the Indiana Pacers (1-4) on Friday night
The Brooklyn Nets are struggling to find any kind of consistency this year. They laid an egg against the Miami Heat after looking like their old selves against the Washington Wizards.
They might have an opportunity against another scuffling squad — the Indiana Pacers. After losing their first two games by a point each, the Pacers have lost their last two by double digits. There was a win sandwiched in between, but Indy has looked shaky through five games.
Former Net Caris LeVert could make his season debut in the Barclays Center on Friday night. He’s currently dealing with a sore back, but he’s listed as questionable on the injury report.
Let’s take a look at everything you need to know for this matchup between struggling Eastern Conference squads.
Broadcast Information
Date: Friday, October 27th, 2021
Start Time: 7:40 p.m. ET
Where: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
TV: YES
Stream: YES App, NBA League Pass
Nets vs. Pacers Odds
Indiana Pacers: +8.5 (-110) // O 223 (-110) // +300
Brooklyn Nets: -8.5 (-110) // U 223 (-110) // -400
Injury Report
Nets:
- Kyrie Irving (Ineligible to Play): Out
- Nic Claxton (Injury/Illness): Questionable
Pacers:
- Malcolm Brogdon (Left Hamstring): Out
- Isaiah Jackson (Left Knee): Out
- Caris LeVert (Back): Questionable
- Kelan Martin (Left Hamstring): Out
- T.J. Warren (Left Navicular): Out
Pacers Projected Starting Lineup
PG: T.J. McConnell
SG: Chris Duarte
SF: Justin Holiday
PF: Domantas Sabonis
C: Myles Turner
Nets Projected Starting Lineup
PG: James Harden
SG: Joe Harris
SF: Bruce Brown
PF: Kevin Durant
C: Blake Griffin
