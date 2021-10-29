Rookie Kadarius Toney has missed time with an ankle injury.

KT suiting up this weekend?

Sure seems it’s trending that way.

According to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, rookie Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney returned to practice Friday. Toney has been dealing with an ankle injury sustained in the Week 6 loss to the Rams. He missed the Week 7 win over Carolina due to the issue.

However, running back Saquon Barkley and wide receiver Kenny Golladay still haven’t returned to practice. Barkley and Golladay are respectively dealing with ankle and knee injuries sustained in Week 5. The pair of offensive weapons missed Weeks 6 and 7.

WR Kadarius Toney (ankle) returned to practice Friday. A good sign for Giants. RB Saquon Barkley (ankle) and WR Kenny Golladay (knee) did not. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) October 29, 2021

Returning Toney against Kansas City in Week 8 would be significant, to say the least. The Giants need all the offensive assistance they can get while they match up with a Patrick Mahomes-led Chiefs offense. If Big Blue is going to pull off an improbable road win (despite Kansas City’s early-season struggles), it will need to put a noteworthy number of points on the board.

Toney’s presence should at least help the Giants do that.

But even if Toney does play, New York could still be very short-handed on that side of the ball (needless to say, the injury bug is spreading like wildfire throughout East Rutherford).

Barkley and Golladay may still be sitting while left tackle Andrew Thomas remains on injured reserve with ankle and foot injuries. Thomas still needs to miss at least two more games before returning to practice.

Not to mention, left guard Shane Lemieux (knee) and center Nick Gates (leg) are both out for the year.

Follow Ryan Honey on Twitter: @RyanHoneyESNY

Listen to ESNY’s Wide Right Podcast on Apple here or on Spotify here.