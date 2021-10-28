The Giants have returned two of their offensive weapons to practice.

The injury bug is certainly alive and spreading throughout East Rutherford. The Giants were without a number of their offensive weapons this past Sunday but somehow pulled off a 22-point win over Carolina.

However, on Thursday, the team received some intriguing news. Wide receiver Sterling Shepard and tight end Evan Engram returned to practice, per ESPN’s Jordan Raanan. Shepard didn’t partake in the team’s Week 7 win due to his injury.

WR Sterling Shepard (hamstring) returned to practice Thursday. So did TE Evan Engram. Not looking good for WR Kadarius Toney (ankle), WR Kenny Golladay (knee) and RB Saquon Barkley (ankle). Did work on the side with trainers. #giants #MNF — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) October 28, 2021

However, Raanan reports it’s “not looking good” for Kadarius Toney, Kenny Golladay, or Saquon Barkley.

Golladay and Barkley are respectively dealing with knee and ankle injuries, both of which were sustained in the brutal 24-point loss to Dallas back in Week 5. Neither has taken the game field since.

Toney, a rookie first-round wideout, suffered an ankle injury in the Week 6 loss to the Rams and missed Week 7 with the health-related issue.

Luckily, the Giants will have an extra day ahead of Week 8, so it’s not set in stone that Toney, Golladay, and/or Barkley will miss yet another game. New York takes on the struggling Chiefs Monday night at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

If Toney and Golladay aren’t good to go, expect to see a lot of Shepard and Darius Slayton, unless the former has a setback in his recovery or the latter is part of a trade.

In the event Barkley must sit another game, the Giants will likely field Devontae Booker a decent amount. Booker rushed for 51 yards on 14 carries with a touchdown against Carolina last week.

Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News additionally reports edge rusher Lorenzo Carter was working on the side of Thursday’s practice.

Giants players with trainers & NOT practicing today: Kadarius Toney (right ankle), Kenny Golladay (hyperextended right knee), Saquon Barkley (left ankle sprain), Lorenzo Carter (left ankle). Sterling Shepard out here (#Giants moving Daniel Jones’ pocket in warmups now, too): pic.twitter.com/bHpbqtAkoM — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) October 28, 2021

