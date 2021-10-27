The Brooklyn Nets (2-2) will host the Miami Heat (2-1) on Wednesday night

The Brooklyn Nets are still trying to find their rhythm this season, but there were some positive signs on Monday night. Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Patty Mills helped lift the Nets to a win and back to .500.

It won’t be easy to get above .500 for the first time this season. The Miami Heat are one of many dangerous teams in the Eastern Conference and they won’t give anything away.

We expect Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry, and the rest of the Heat to enter Barclays Center with something to prove. The Nets have a target on their backs and everyone is going to want a piece of them.

Let’s take a look at everything you need to know for this Wednesday night matchup, including the broadcast information, betting odds, injury report, and projected starting lineups.

Broadcast Information

Date: Wednesday, October 27th, 2021

Start Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

Where: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

TV: YES,

Stream: YES App, NBA League Pass

Nets vs. Heat Odds

Miami Heat: +3.5 (-105) // O 218.5 (-110) // +145

Brooklyn Nets: -3.5 (-115) // U 218.5 (-110) // -165

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Get your FREE $1,050 bonus when you click here.

Injury Report

Nets:

Kyrie Irving (Ineligible to Play): Out

Heat:

Marcus Garrett (G League — Two Way): Out

Yuta Watanabe (Left Calf): Out

Heat Projected Starting Lineup

PG: Kyle Lowry

SG: Duncan Robinson

SF: Jimmy Butler

PF: P.J. Tucker

C: Bam Adebayo

Nets Projected Starting Lineup

PG: James Harden

SG: Joe Harris

SF: Bruce Brown

PF: Kevin Durant

C: Blake Griffin