The Brooklyn Nets (2-2) will host the Miami Heat (2-1) on Wednesday night
The Brooklyn Nets are still trying to find their rhythm this season, but there were some positive signs on Monday night. Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Patty Mills helped lift the Nets to a win and back to .500.
It won’t be easy to get above .500 for the first time this season. The Miami Heat are one of many dangerous teams in the Eastern Conference and they won’t give anything away.
We expect Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry, and the rest of the Heat to enter Barclays Center with something to prove. The Nets have a target on their backs and everyone is going to want a piece of them.
Let’s take a look at everything you need to know for this Wednesday night matchup, including the broadcast information, betting odds, injury report, and projected starting lineups.
Broadcast Information
Date: Wednesday, October 27th, 2021
Start Time: 7:40 p.m. ET
Where: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
TV: YES,
Stream: YES App, NBA League Pass
Nets vs. Heat Odds
Miami Heat: +3.5 (-105) // O 218.5 (-110) // +145
Brooklyn Nets: -3.5 (-115) // U 218.5 (-110) // -165
Injury Report
Nets:
- Kyrie Irving (Ineligible to Play): Out
Heat:
- Marcus Garrett (G League — Two Way): Out
- Yuta Watanabe (Left Calf): Out
Heat Projected Starting Lineup
PG: Kyle Lowry
SG: Duncan Robinson
SF: Jimmy Butler
PF: P.J. Tucker
C: Bam Adebayo
Nets Projected Starting Lineup
PG: James Harden
SG: Joe Harris
SF: Bruce Brown
PF: Kevin Durant
C: Blake Griffin
