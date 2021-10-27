The veteran placekicker is putting together another fantastic season.

Ga-no doubt about it.

In honor of his efforts against the Carolina Panthers this past Sunday, Giants placekicker Graham Gano has earned the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 7.

Gano was perfect against his former team, converting on all three of his field-goal attempts and on both of his extra-point attempts (the two touchdowns were scored by Giants wide receiver Dante Pettis and running back Devontae Booker). The Giants eventually won the game by a score of 25-3 for their second victory of the season.

Gano’s made field-goal attempts were from 49, 53, and 44 yards out.

It’s been a tremendous season for the veteran placekicker thus far in 2021. Graham has converted on 15 of 17 field-goal attempts and on all eight of his extra-point attempts. The fact he has just eight extra-point attempts through seven games proves how inconsistent this Giants offense can be.

Moving forward, when you break out your wallet to throw money down on some player prop bets, make sure to save some cash for a Gano prop. Considering the team’s offensive woes, the over on his field-goal attempt total would be a reasonable play. And hey, considering Gano’s success, go ahead and throw money on his field-goal conversion over as well.