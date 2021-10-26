Rex Ryan opened his mouth once again, this time about his former team.

The Jets have dropped to 1-5 following a horrendous loss to the Patriots. Robert Saleh and his squad suffered a 54-13 defeat, and in the midst of it, lost Zach Wilson to a knee injury. The rookie quarterback will be out 2-4 weeks with a PCL sprain.

This was supposed to be a developmental season for the Jets. However, this is a horribly rough start that’s even set off the team’s former head coach…

Rex Ryan said the Jets' loss on Sunday was an embarrassment for their coaching staff. "Congratulations, there's no passion, there's no nothing." pic.twitter.com/GWdUi5LfgF — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) October 25, 2021

“Complete embarrassment for Robert Saleh and his coaching staff,” Rex Ryan said on ESPN’s “Get Up” Monday. “Here’s the scary thing: they were coming off a bye…So congratulations. There’s no passion, there’s no nothing. You saw a team that knows what the hell they’re doing, the coaching staff, with a rookie quarterback — the New England Patriots. [Quarterback Mac Jones] looks like a seasoned pro. Then you look at the other side, you’ve got a horrendous coaching staff with a quarterback that looks 100% lost.”

Of course, Ryan has never been one to hold anything back. Remember when he guaranteed a Jets Super Bowl win ahead of a 2011 season in which they didn’t even reach the playoffs? Or when he most certainly took a shot at former Jets quarterback Geno Smith during an appearance on “First Take” in April 2020?

"Give him Geno Smith … and let's see how many Super Bowls he would have won." Rex Ryan to people who say Belichick would have been just as successful without Tom Brady. pic.twitter.com/3LsYOQblIj — First Take (@FirstTake) April 8, 2020

Rex Ryan is no Andrew Luck — he’s not one to remain reserved and seemingly disconnected from the world when he’s not on the football field.

He’ll make his opinions known at times, and his latest rant regarding the Jets is certainly one of those occurrences.

Maybe he’s still bitter about his firing at the end of 2014?