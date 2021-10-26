Legendary quarterback Tom Brady appeared as one of the guests during Week 7’s Monday Night Football Manningcast.

The Manningcast returned for the Week 7 Monday Night Football matchup between the Saints and Seahawks, and as always, the duo brought on a number of great guests.

This time around, the GOAT appeared on the program.

That’s right — Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady spoke with the Manning brothers, and of course, the conversation couldn’t conclude without a mention of Eli‘s pair of Super Bowl wins over the former Patriot.

“I said earlier today how much I admired watching both of you guys play [during] your incredible careers,” Brady said. “The games we played against each other, although I enjoyed much more the ones I played against Peyton than Eli…we had so many great battles.”

Eli then responded, “I enjoyed all of our games, Tom. I really enjoyed them all.”

“There was something about those silver helmets,” Brady replied. “That when you saw them, talk about lighting up, Eli, it was just unstoppable. And whatever the d-linemen drank before the game, I’ve got to get some of those. Between [Michael] Strahan and Osi [Umenyiora] and Justin [Tuck] and a few of those other guys, because I’m still getting over some of that soreness.”

Other guest appearances on the Week 7 edition of the Manningcast included those of former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch, WNBA superstar Sue Bird, and former NFL quarterback Drew Brees.

The next Manningcast will be held next Monday night when the Giants take on the Chiefs in Kansas City.