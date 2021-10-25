The 1-2 Brooklyn Nets welcome the 2-0 Washington Wizards to the Barclays Center. Here’s everything you need to know for Nets-Wizards.

The Brooklyn Nets don’t look great right now. Hell, they don’t even look good. Outside of a great fourth quarter in Philadelphia, the Nets are struggling to find a rhythm. They have a shot to right the ship just one day after losing to the Charlotte Hornets.

The Washington Wizards are coming to town with a 2-0 record. Bradley Beal is listed as questionable after missing Friday’s game. Spencer Dinwiddie was able to pick up the slack in the meantime, dropping 34 points and dishing out nine assists in the overtime win.

Let’s take a look at everything you need to know for this Monday night matchup, complete with broadcast information, odds, injury report, and projected starting lineups.

Broadcast Information

Date: Monday, October 25th, 2021

Start Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

Where: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

TV: YES

Stream: YES App, NBA League Pass

Nets vs. Wizards

Washington Wizards: +6.5 (-105) // O 212 (-110) // +225

Brooklyn Nets: -6.5 (-115) // U 212 (-110) // -280

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Get your FREE $1,050 bonus when you click here.

Injury Report

Nets:

Kyrie Irving (Not With Team): Out

Wizards:

Bradley Beal (Right Hip): Questionable

Thomas Bryant (Left Knee): Out

Anthony Gill (Right Calf): Out

Rui Hachimura (Not With Team): Out

Cassius Winston (Left Hamstring): Out

Wizards Projected Starting Lineup

PG: Spencer Dinwiddie

SG: Bradley Beal

SF: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

PF: Kyle Kuzma

C: Daniel Gafford

Nets Projected Starting Lineup

PG: James Harden

SG: Joe Harris

SF: Kevin Durant

PF: Blake Griffin

C: Nic Claxton