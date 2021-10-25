The 1-2 Brooklyn Nets welcome the 2-0 Washington Wizards to the Barclays Center. Here’s everything you need to know for Nets-Wizards.
The Brooklyn Nets don’t look great right now. Hell, they don’t even look good. Outside of a great fourth quarter in Philadelphia, the Nets are struggling to find a rhythm. They have a shot to right the ship just one day after losing to the Charlotte Hornets.
The Washington Wizards are coming to town with a 2-0 record. Bradley Beal is listed as questionable after missing Friday’s game. Spencer Dinwiddie was able to pick up the slack in the meantime, dropping 34 points and dishing out nine assists in the overtime win.
Let’s take a look at everything you need to know for this Monday night matchup, complete with broadcast information, odds, injury report, and projected starting lineups.
Broadcast Information
Date: Monday, October 25th, 2021
Start Time: 7:40 p.m. ET
Where: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
TV: YES
Stream: YES App, NBA League Pass
Nets vs. Wizards
Washington Wizards: +6.5 (-105) // O 212 (-110) // +225
Brooklyn Nets: -6.5 (-115) // U 212 (-110) // -280
Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Get your FREE $1,050 bonus when you click here.
Injury Report
Nets:
- Kyrie Irving (Not With Team): Out
Wizards:
- Bradley Beal (Right Hip): Questionable
- Thomas Bryant (Left Knee): Out
- Anthony Gill (Right Calf): Out
- Rui Hachimura (Not With Team): Out
- Cassius Winston (Left Hamstring): Out
Wizards Projected Starting Lineup
PG: Spencer Dinwiddie
SG: Bradley Beal
SF: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
PF: Kyle Kuzma
C: Daniel Gafford
Nets Projected Starting Lineup
PG: James Harden
SG: Joe Harris
SF: Kevin Durant
PF: Blake Griffin
C: Nic Claxton
- FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK
$1,000 RISK-FREE
- DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK
$1,050 SIGNUP BONUS
- POINTSBET SPORTSBOOK
$2,000 RISK-FREE BET