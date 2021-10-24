The Brooklyn Nets will open up the Barclays Center in a Sunday matinee against LaMelo Ball and the 2-0 Charlotte Hornets.

The Brooklyn Nets stole a win in Philadelphia on Friday night to gain a little momentum before the home opener on Sunday. LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets are in town.

The Hornets will be the weakest of Brooklyn’s first three opponents, but they won’t be pushovers. There is a nice collection of talent on this Charlotte roster with Ball, Gordon Hayward, Miles Bridges, and Terry Rozier. The Hornets are off to a perfect 2-0 start after beating the Pacers and Cavaliers.

Broadcast Information

Date: Sunday, October 24th, 2021

Start Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

Where: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

TV: YES

Stream: YES App, NBA League Pass

Nets vs. Hornets

Hornets: +9 (-105) // O 232.5 (-110) // +330

Nets: -9 (-115) // U 232.5 (-110) // -435

Injury Report

Nets:

Kyrie Irving (Not With Team): Out

Hornets:

Terry Rozier (Right Ankle Sprain): Questionable

Hornets Projected Starting Lineup

PG: LaMelo Ball

SG: Terry Rozier

SF: Gordon Hayward

PF: Miles Bridges

C: Mason Plumlee

Nets Projected Starting Lineup

PG: James Harden

SG: Joe Harris

SF: Kevin Durant

PF: Blake Griffin

C: Nic Claxton