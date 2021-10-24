The Brooklyn Nets will open up the Barclays Center in a Sunday matinee against LaMelo Ball and the 2-0 Charlotte Hornets.
The Brooklyn Nets stole a win in Philadelphia on Friday night to gain a little momentum before the home opener on Sunday. LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets are in town.
The Hornets will be the weakest of Brooklyn’s first three opponents, but they won’t be pushovers. There is a nice collection of talent on this Charlotte roster with Ball, Gordon Hayward, Miles Bridges, and Terry Rozier. The Hornets are off to a perfect 2-0 start after beating the Pacers and Cavaliers.
Broadcast Information
Date: Sunday, October 24th, 2021
Start Time: 4:00 p.m. ET
Where: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
TV: YES
Stream: YES App, NBA League Pass
Nets vs. Hornets
Hornets: +9 (-105) // O 232.5 (-110) // +330
Nets: -9 (-115) // U 232.5 (-110) // -435
Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.
Injury Report
Nets:
- Kyrie Irving (Not With Team): Out
Hornets:
- Terry Rozier (Right Ankle Sprain): Questionable
Hornets Projected Starting Lineup
PG: LaMelo Ball
SG: Terry Rozier
SF: Gordon Hayward
PF: Miles Bridges
C: Mason Plumlee
Nets Projected Starting Lineup
PG: James Harden
SG: Joe Harris
SF: Kevin Durant
PF: Blake Griffin
C: Nic Claxton
