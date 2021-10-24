Rookie quarterback Zach Wilson suffered a knee injury Sunday and exited the Jets’ blowout loss to the Patriots.

Not great news out of Florham Park as the Jets are coming off a brutal 54-13 loss to New England in Week 7.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports rookie quarterback Zach Wilson will likely need to miss time after suffering a knee injury Sunday. Wilson exited the loss to the Patriots with the issue and was subsequently replaced by backup quarterback Mike White.

Zach Wilson confirms the belief is a PCL injury and described his knee as loose. Not great. https://t.co/mIuwhLuszX — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 24, 2021

This is obviously a rough situation — Wilson’s absence will affect not only the offensive unit but his development as a first-year signal-caller. The 2021 No. 2 overall pick needs all the reps and playing time he can get in order to portray on-field growth, and missing time obviously hinders the entire process.

It’s unclear how many weeks Wilson would need to miss, but regardless, there’s a chance he won’t be able to suit up when the Jets take on the Bengals next Sunday. While that matchup already didn’t look great for Gang Green, if Wilson doesn’t play, you can essentially say it’s a shoo-in victory for the 5-2 Bengals.

Wilson threw for just 51 yards with zero touchdowns or interceptions on 6-of-10 passing prior to his exit Sunday.

White is expected to be the starting quarterback in Wilson’s potential absence. Unless, of course, Joe Douglas pulls off a surprising move and signs someone like Cam Newton to a cheap, team-friendly contract.

After entering the Week 7 loss, White threw for 202 yards, one touchdown, and two picks on 20-of-32 passing.

