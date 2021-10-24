The Jets and Zach Wilson put up a stinker against the Patriots in Week 2. Will the same story repeat itself this time around?

The Jets are off to a 1-4 start in the midst of what’s supposed to be a developmental 2021 season. Zach Wilson is still learning and so is this new coaching staff.

Unfortunately, they have Bill Belichick and the Patriots on deck.

The last time these two teams faced in a Week 2 battle at MetLife Stadium, Gang Green’s rookie quarterback threw four interceptions, proving yet again Belichick is a first-year signal-caller’s worst nightmare.

That doesn’t mean Wilson will struggle again though — could the rookie prove he’s grown from that early-season disaster?

Game Info

New York Jets (1-4) @ New England Patriots (2-4)

Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021 — 1:00 PM EDT

TV: CBS

Radio: ESPN NY 98.7FM

Odds

Notable Game Props

(Courtesy DraftKings Sportsbook)

Jets Total Points: Over-17.5 (-105), Under-17.5 (-125)

Over-17.5 (-105), Under-17.5 (-125) Patriots Total Points: Over-24.5 (-115), Under-24.5 (-115)

Over-24.5 (-115), Under-24.5 (-115) First Team to Score: Jets (+145), Patriots (-175)

Jets (+145), Patriots (-175) Last Team to Score: Jets (+120), Patriots (-150)

Jets (+120), Patriots (-150) Jets Total TDs: Over-1.5 (-145), Under-1.5 (+105)

Over-1.5 (-145), Under-1.5 (+105) Patriots Total TDs: Over-2.5 (-175), Under-2.5 (+135)

Player Prop Picks (Courtesy DraftKings Sportsbook)

Jamison Crowder Over-4.5 Receptions (+110)

Bill Belichick will attempt to take away Zach Wilson’s top target, Corey Davis.

Having said that, look for Jamison Crowder to be freed up to have a big game on the receiving end.

Although he’s only played two games thus far in 2021, Crowder is averaging 5.5 receptions per contest, and five catches is all he’ll need for you to cash in on this player prop.

This bet carries decent value, too — a $100 wager would earn you a $110 profit if it were to hit.

Mac Jones Under-245.5 Passing Yards (-115)

For one, I think this Jets secondary is productive in comparison to some of the team’s other units. Plus, New York is returning safety Marcus Maye after he dealt with an ankle injury and missed Weeks 4 and 5.

I also think the Patriots will be leading for a large portion of this game and will be running the ball for much of the fourth quarter, which should limit Mac Jones’ opportunities to surpass 245.5 passing yards.

Last time these two teams faced, the Patriots won by 19 and Jones threw for just 186 yards (his lowest total of the season thus far). This should give you enough information to throw money on the under.

Corey Davis Under-51.5 Receiving Yards (-115)

Like we said, a significant part of Bill Belichick’s game plan will be to take Zach Wilson’s top target away in order to make the rookie quarterback’s life miserable.

That’s just what the best football coach of all time does.

Wilson will thus need to look to alternative targets (such as Jamison Crowder) in order to push the ball down the field. This should lead to Corey Davis’ receiving-yard total sitting under 51.5.

The last time these two teams played, Davis recorded just eight receiving yards. Yes, that’s right: eight.

Odds and prop bets courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Get up to $1,050 with a deposit bonus and free bet when you click here.

Players to Watch

Zach Wilson

As we previously mentioned, Zach Wilson threw four interceptions when the Jets lost to the Patriots in Week 2.

Thus, fans will be locked in on the young quarterback to see if he can bounce back and improve against a Bill Belichick defense.

Offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur will need to put Wilson in the best position possible so he doesn’t make the same mistakes he made during the mid-September matchup.

Marcus Maye

Could this be Marcus Maye‘s final game in a Jets uniform? There’s the lingering possibility the Jets send him away prior to the Nov. 2 NFL trade deadline.

Regardless, Maye will need to put together an impressive performance against a Mac Jones-led passing attack in what will be his first game since Week 3. Maye has been out with an ankle injury and didn’t partake in the Week 4 or 5 matchups.

Maye is one of the more talented players throughout this entire defensive unit. It may be the final time the Florham Park faithful will be able to benefit from his talents though.

Jamison Crowder

Like we’ve stated multiple times, Bill Belichick will look to take Zach Wilson’s top target, Corey Davis, out of the game. This should lead to Jamison Crowder putting together an impressive performance.

Crowder has descended the depth chart this year following the signing of Davis and drafting of Elijah Moore and you could argue he’s a potential trade piece ahead of the deadline. But he’s still more than capable of producing in this league and could enhance his own potential trade value against the No. 2 and/or 3 corners of New England.

Follow Ryan Honey on Twitter: @RyanHoneyESNY

Listen to ESNY’s Wide Right Podcast on Apple here or on Spotify here.