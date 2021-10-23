The Jets will likely need to see rookie linebacker Jamien Sherwood step up amid C.J. Mosley’s potential Week 7 absence.

The Jets may not have one of their top defensive players for the upcoming Week 7 matchup with New England.

According to the final injury report, linebacker C.J. Mosley is doubtful with a hamstring injury. Mosley didn’t practice Wednesday, Thursday, or Friday.

The Jets employ reinforcements though. Rookie fifth-rounder Jamien Sherwood is expected to assume the mike linebacker role if C.J. can’t play.

Luckily, this staff has the necessary level of confidence in the first-year player’s ability.

“We’re really excited about Jamien. He’s a rookie, so maybe what he lacks in experience he makes up for with his smarts, mental quickness, just an understanding of football,” head coach Robert Saleh told AP’s Dennis Waszak Jr. and the rest of the media Friday. “He’s going to have rookie moments, but the more he plays, the better he’s going to get, obviously. He’s one of the guys that I think is going to be a staple here for a while. He’s very talented, he studies his butt off…his ability to uncoil and tackle people is one of the best in the draft, so he doesn’t give up very many leaky yards. He belongs, let’s just say that, and he’s only going to get better.”

If Mosley does indeed sit out, Sherwood will have the green dot, meaning he’ll be able to hear the play-calls made by the coaching staff.

It’s a leadership role; one that comes with significant responsibility from a communication standpoint. But there’s belief the pressure won’t get to Jamien.

“With Jamien, it’s almost like, ‘Hey man, you don’t have to communicate for everybody,'” Saleh told Mark Cannizzaro of the New York Post along with other media members. “The amount of stuff he gets out of his mouth, pre-snap-wise, with regards to close calls, checks, and all of it is fascinating for a rookie. He’s very, very confident. He knows everybody’s job and so our confidence in him with the green dot is fine.”

Sherwood will be going up against a fellow rookie in Patriots quarterback Mac Jones along with an intelligent offensive coordinator in Josh McDaniels. It’ll be his first time doing so — Sherwood missed the Week 2 loss to New England with an ankle injury.

Follow Ryan Honey on Twitter: @RyanHoneyESNY

Listen to ESNY’s Wide Right Podcast on Apple here or on Spotify here.