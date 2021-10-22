The struggling New York Jets could approach the Nov. 2 NFL trade deadline a number of different ways.

The NFL trade deadline is nearing.

Some of the league’s bottom-feeders can trade away notable players in order to gain draft capital while the successful teams may look to add beneficial roster pieces en route to potential playoff runs.

The Jets, however, are in a weird spot. They’re 1-4 and in third place in the AFC East, but they’re in the developmental stages of a new era with a rookie quarterback and head coach.

Teams can usually take one of the aforementioned two routes ahead of this annual date, but the Jets might make their way down either path.

Maye we interest you in a safety?

It’s not too often you see me using a play-on-words, but I couldn’t pass up this opportunity.

Yes, the Jets could deal safety Marcus Maye prior to the Nov. 2 deadline, and there’s definitely reason to believe that.

For one, it’s clear general manager Joe Douglas doesn’t exactly value that position as highly as he does some others. He was more willing to trade Jamal Adams in 2020 than sign him to an extension and didn’t come to terms with Maye on an extension this past offseason.

Marcus’ current deal, which is a one-year franchise tag, is also expiring at the end of this season and the Jets would benefit by gaining something in return for him.

Not to mention, when Maye recently suffered an ankle injury back in September, his agent posted a cryptic tweet in regard to the trade deadline.

Should be back fully healthy just before the trade deadline… 🤝 https://t.co/7AADZwgLAy — Erik Burkhardt (@ErikBurkhardt) September 29, 2021

If the Jets offered a late-round pick in a deal with Maye, there’s a chance they could earn back a third-rounder. I’d say they could receive a second-rounder, but the expiring contract is a layer you cannot overlook.

Maybe the Colts are a prospective suitor given Julian Blackmon’s recent season-ending Achilles tear?

A WR departing Florham Park?

Jamison Crowder was once the Jets’ top receiver, but he’s descending the depth chart this year. That’s what happens when you sign Corey Davis to be your No. 1 wideout and draft Elijah Moore in the second round to be a reliable slot target.

What makes Crowder valuable, however, is he still has the tools to be productive in this league but you wouldn’t need to pay him WR1-type money (if you were to eventually re-sign him). This widens his trade market and the Jets could earn back a fifth- or sixth-rounder if they were to deal him.

Denzel Mims is also a name to consider when discussing trade possibilities.

Mims doesn’t seem to be a legitimate fit in Mike LaFleur’s offense despite the fact the Jets just drafted him in the 2020 second round. Because he’s expendable, Mims could find himself on another team very soon if the Jets decide to keep Crowder (there’s no way they would trade away both receivers, especially considering rookie quarterback Zach Wilson still needs to develop alongside his targets).

Due to his talent and the fact he’s still on a cheap rookie deal that won’t run out until the end of 2023, Mims might be valuable on the trade market and Joe Douglas could potentially swing a third-rounder at the absolute best. Although, a fourth-round return would seem more reasonable.

Adding a TE?

The Jets haven’t exactly seen the greatest production out of the tight end position in 2021. Tyler Kroft is dealing with injuries while Ryan Griffin has caught just eight balls through five games.

In order to assist in Wilson’s development, there’s a chance the Jets could add a tight end to the roster.

Would Evan Engram be in the cards?

I know what you’re thinking: the Jets and Giants don’t normally make trades (they have just once).

But it’s not an impossible occurrence and the pair of teams just executed the infamous Leonard Williams deal back in 2019. Let’s face it: these organizations aren’t rivals; they only play once every few years, and more times than not, it seems at least one of the teams is a struggling ballclub. A Jets-Giants trade wouldn’t carry the same significance as a Jets-Patriots trade would.

The Jets could give up one of their 2022 fourth-round draft picks for Engram, who has the ability to be one of the more athletic and versatile tight ends in the league and may need a fresh start following his on-field issues with the Giants.

Another layer to this, though, is the fact the Jets would possibly need to sign Engram to an extension following this season. His play with Gang Green would determine the length of that deal, but a two-year contract that’s moreso team-friendly would probably make the most sense.

