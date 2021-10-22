The Brooklyn Nets get a crack at the dysfunctional Philadelphia 76ers. Let’s dive into everything you need to know for Friday’s game.
The Brooklyn Nets are looking for their first win of the season. The season opener against the Milwaukee Bucks didn’t go so well.
The Nets are playing another Eastern Conference team with a star going AWOL — the Philadelphia 76ers. Ben Simmons is a no-show even when he makes it into practice. Brooklyn has a chance to right the ship on Friday night in Philly.
Broadcast Information
Date: Friday, October 22nd, 2021
Start Time: 7:40 p.m. ET
Where: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA
TV: ESPN, YES
Stream: YES App, WatchESPN, NBA League Pass
Nets vs. 76ers
Nets: -3 (-110) // U 226 (-110) // -155
76ers: +3 (-110) // O 226 (-110) // +135
Injuries
Ben Simmons is listed as doubtful on the injury report, but there is no shot he plays in this game. He’s waiting for the Sixers to trade him. Until then, Shams Charania of The Athletic is reporting that Ben Simmons is “currently not mentally ready to play for the team.”
Sources: 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons is currently not mentally ready to play for the team and was receiving treatment on his back today due to ramp up process. He will miss Friday’s home opener vs. Nets and is not expected to play for an undetermined period of time.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 21, 2021
Nets:
- Kyrie Irving — Out — Not With Team
76ers:
- Joel Embiid — Questionable — Right Knee
- Shake Milton — Out — Right Ankle
- Grant Riller — Out — Left Knee
- Ben Simmons — Doubtful — Return to Competition Reconditioning
Nets Projected Starting Lineup
PG: James Harden
SG: Joe Harris
SF: Kevin Durant
PF: Blake Griffin
C: Nic Claxton
76ers Projected Starting Lineup
PG: Tyrese Maxey
SG: Seth Curry
SF: Danny Green
PF: Tobias Harris
C: Joel Embiid
