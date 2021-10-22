The Brooklyn Nets get a crack at the dysfunctional Philadelphia 76ers. Let’s dive into everything you need to know for Friday’s game.

The Brooklyn Nets are looking for their first win of the season. The season opener against the Milwaukee Bucks didn’t go so well.

The Nets are playing another Eastern Conference team with a star going AWOL — the Philadelphia 76ers. Ben Simmons is a no-show even when he makes it into practice. Brooklyn has a chance to right the ship on Friday night in Philly.

Broadcast Information

Date: Friday, October 22nd, 2021

Start Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

Where: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

TV: ESPN, YES

Stream: YES App, WatchESPN, NBA League Pass

Nets vs. 76ers

Nets: -3 (-110) // U 226 (-110) // -155

76ers: +3 (-110) // O 226 (-110) // +135

Injuries

Ben Simmons is listed as doubtful on the injury report, but there is no shot he plays in this game. He’s waiting for the Sixers to trade him. Until then, Shams Charania of The Athletic is reporting that Ben Simmons is “currently not mentally ready to play for the team.”

Sources: 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons is currently not mentally ready to play for the team and was receiving treatment on his back today due to ramp up process. He will miss Friday’s home opener vs. Nets and is not expected to play for an undetermined period of time. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 21, 2021

Nets:

Kyrie Irving — Out — Not With Team

76ers:

Joel Embiid — Questionable — Right Knee

Shake Milton — Out — Right Ankle

Grant Riller — Out — Left Knee

Ben Simmons — Doubtful — Return to Competition Reconditioning

Nets Projected Starting Lineup

PG: James Harden

SG: Joe Harris

SF: Kevin Durant

PF: Blake Griffin

C: Nic Claxton

76ers Projected Starting Lineup

PG: Tyrese Maxey

SG: Seth Curry

SF: Danny Green

PF: Tobias Harris

C: Joel Embiid