Devils getting a big part of their blue line back this weekend.

On Friday, the New Jersey Devils happily learned that defenseman Ty Smith has been cleared to join the team. He will make his 2021-22 season debut vs Buffalo on Saturday night.

Smith, 21, was the 17th overall pick in the 2018 NHL draft. He made his NHL debut last year, posting two goals and 21 assists in 48 games with the Devils.

He averaged more than 20 minutes per night last year and finished seventh in voting for the Calder Trophy. Smith showed a strong all-around game that made him an important part of the Devils’ defensive plans for the coming season.

Smith missed the entire preseason with an undisclosed injury.