Kyler Murray and the Cardinals remain undefeated after defeating the Browns 37-14 in Week 6 this past Sunday afternoon.

Our top-ranked team from last week lost in Week 6.

Ironically, our 32nd-ranked team won for the first time all year.

Thus, there are some changes we needed to make for our 2021 NFL Power Rankings — are you satisfied with where we placed your favorite squad ahead of Week 7?

32. Detroit Lions ( ↓ 1 )

The Lions are the last winless team in the NFL at 0-6.

Not to mention, things aren’t totally smooth from an internal standpoint. Head coach Dan Campbell essentially called out quarterback Jared Goff following their Week 6 loss to Cincinnati, saying he needs to “step up more than he has.”

31. Houston Texans ( ↓ 2 )

The Texans drop two spots following their fifth consecutive loss. This time, the defeat came at the hands of the Colts by a score of 31-3.

There’s really no hope with Houston this season — don’t expect the team to improve much throughout the rest of the year.

30. Jacksonville Jaguars ( ↑ 2 )

The Jaguars are in the win column, and Urban Meyer finally has a reason to celebrate (responsibly).

Jacksonville defeated Miami out in London Sunday morning thanks to a game-winning field goal from placekicker Matthew Wright on just his eighth career attempt.

29. New York Jets ( ↑ 1 )

The Jets move up one spot and didn’t even need to do anything.

Gang Green had its bye this past weekend but ascends the rankings to make room for the Texans’ aforementioned drop-off.

28. New York Giants ( → )

The Giants stay right where they are after doing what everyone expected them to do: suffer a big loss to the Rams.

New York was on the wrong end of a 38-11 rout on Sunday. Joe Judge‘s squad is now 1-5 and it’s uncertain whether there’s any hope for the Giants to turn it all around.

27. Miami Dolphins ( ↓ 1 )

The Dolphins move back one spot after losing to the Jaguars. I know that’s not that big of a drop-off for a team that just lost to one of the league’s worst organizations, but I still believe Miami is better than each of the aforementioned teams on this week’s power rankings.

This ballclub could keep descending the list should the losing continue though.

26. Atlanta Falcons ( ↑ 1 )

The Falcons didn’t play in Week 6 but move up one spot to make room for the Dolphins’ movement.

At 2-3, Atlanta could improve to .500 against Miami this Sunday afternoon.

25. Washington Football Team ( → )

Washington stays at No. 25 — did anyone really expect the Football Team to defeat the Chiefs, let alone make the final score close?

The Washington defense is nowhere near what it was last year and Taylor Heinicke isn’t overly consistent.

Heinicke threw for just 182 yards, one touchdown, and one interception on 24-of-39 passing.

24. Chicago Bears ( ↓ 2 )

The Bears suffered their third loss of the year against the Packers on Sunday and thus move back two spots in the rankings.

While not horrible, the Bears aren’t great whatsoever and could be a bottom-12 team by year’s end.

23. Denver Broncos ( ↓ 2 )

What happened to the Broncos?

Well, they came back down to earth…that’s what happened.

The NFL blessed Denver with an easy start to its 17-game slate. The Broncos defeated the Giants, Jaguars, and Jets in the first three weeks.

But after facing the Ravens, Steelers, and Raiders, Denver is now at .500 and on a downward spiral.

22. Philadelphia Eagles ( ↑ 1 )

The Eagles played a lot better than many expected and only lost by six to a superior Tampa Bay team last Thursday night, so they move up one spot from last week.

Philly, however, is still 2-4 and 3.0 games back of the NFC East-leading Cowboys.

21. Indianapolis Colts ( ↑ 3 )

The Colts were 1-4 entering their Week 6 matchup with Houston but defeated the division rival with ease.

Indianapolis routed the Texans 31-3 behind two touchdown passes from Carson Wentz and two touchdown runs from Jonathan Taylor.

I know it’s only the Texans, but considering how the Colts were faring through the first five weeks of the year, them beating any team by 28 points is impressive.

20. Seattle Seahawks ( ↓ 1 )

They kept up with the Steelers with Geno Smith under center, but thanks to the eventual overtime loss to Pittsburgh, the Seahawks move back to No. 20.

Russell Wilson will still be out for the time being, so expect this 2-4 team to potentially fall deeper and deeper in the NFC West standings.

19. Carolina Panthers ( ↓ 2 )

Thanks to three straight losses, the Panthers find themselves all the way back at No. 19 after beginning the year 3-0.

Carolina hopes to get back on the right track against the Giants in Week 7.

18. Pittsburgh Steelers ( → )

The Steelers, on this week’s power rankings, will not get credit for defeating a Seahawks team that fielded a backup quarterback by three points. If Pittsburgh wants to reach the postseason, it cannot need overtime to defeat Geno Smith. Simple as that.

17. New England Patriots ( ↑ 3 )

I move the Patriots up three spots because I like how they kept up with the talented Cowboys until overtime.

Rookie quarterback Mac Jones threw for 229 yards and two touchdowns in the loss.

16. New Orleans Saints ( ↓ 1 )

The Saints had a bye week in Week 6 but move back one spot in order to make room for the Vikings, who we’ll talk about in just a little bit.

15. San Francisco 49ers ( ↓ 1 )

The 49ers’ bye was also in Week 6, but they move back to make way for Minnesota as well.

14. Minnesota Vikings ( ↑ 2 )

I keep saying: don’t sleep on the Vikings.

Despite allowing the Panthers to score 11 points in the fourth quarter and force overtime this past Sunday, Minnesota ultimately won the game thanks to a game-winning touchdown pass from Kirk Cousins to wideout K.J. Osborn.

The Vikings are now 3-3 and have suffered their three defeats by a combined 11 points.

Not to mention, all three losses are to teams in our latest top 12.

13. Las Vegas Raiders ( → )

The Raiders defeated the Broncos 34-24 on Sunday following a week of headlines involving Jon Gruden’s past offensive emails.

There are still question marks with this team though; it’s unclear if it could compete with some of the better AFC squads, which is why Vegas remains at No. 13.

12. Cleveland Browns ( ↓ 3 )

The Browns failed to compete against the Cardinals in Week 6 amid what was a 37-14 loss to drop to 3-3.

Not to mention, Cleveland is dealing with a number of injuries, notably to Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt, Baker Mayfield, Jedrick Wills, Jack Conklin, and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah.

11. Los Angeles Chargers ( ↓ 4 )

We lower the Chargers’ ranking by four spots due to their brutal loss to the Ravens this past weekend.

Baltimore defeated Los Angeles 34-6 and held Justin Herbert to a season-low 195 yards through the air.

10. Tennessee Titans ( ↑ 2 )

The Titans move into the top 10 following an impressive Monday night win over Buffalo, who was previously the No. 1 team on our power rankings.

Derrick Henry was the star of the night and rushed for 143 yards and three touchdowns in the impressive victory.

Maybe the Titans enter Week 7 and defeat our next team in the rankings…

9. Kansas City Chiefs ( ↑ 2 )

The Chiefs successfully executed their get-back game and defeated the Washington Football Team 31-13, so they’re back in the top 10.

Kansas City desperately needed the win after starting off 2-3 in the tough AFC West division.

8. Cincinnati Bengals ( ↑ 2 )

The Bengals won with ease on Sunday and continued their strong start to the 2021 season.

Given how this organization has fared in recent years, Cincinnati starting 4-2 is impressive.

Oh, and I think the Bengals have found their quarterback — Joe Burrow threw for 271 yards and three touchdowns in the 34-11 win over Detroit in Week 6.

7. Green Bay Packers ( ↑ 1 )

The Packers are now on a five-game win streak after starting the season 0-1. And for that, we move them up one spot.

Aaron Rodgers still owns the Bears — the Packers defeated their NFC North rival 24-14 on Sunday afternoon.

6. Baltimore Ravens ( → )

The Ravens are a great team and put together a highly impressive blowout win over the talented Chargers.

But I keep them at No. 6 just because I still think they’re inferior to the upcoming ballclubs on this week’s power rankings.

That doesn’t mean they can’t move up the board in the coming weeks though…

5. Dallas Cowboys ( → )

The Cowboys remain a top-five team but I keep them in this spot because they needed overtime to defeat the now-2-4 Patriots.

Dak Prescott looked solid in the win though and threw for 445 yards, the most any quarterback has ever thrown against a Bill Belichick Patriots team.

4. Buffalo Bills ( ↓ 3 )

The Bills came up short on Monday Night Football earlier this week and lost 34-31 to the Titans, which is why they drop from the top spot to No. 4.

This is still a great AFC squad and the team to beat in that conference though — don’t let Buffalo’s recent defeat make you lose sight of the talent it employs.

3. Los Angeles Rams ( ↑ 1 )

The Rams make room for the Bills’ downward movement.

Los Angeles did what it was expected to do this past weekend and defeated the Giants without much trouble. Matthew Stafford threw four touchdowns (two of which were to Cooper Kupp) in the 38-11 victory.

2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers ( ↑ 1 )

The Buccaneers also move up one spot to make way for the Bills’ drop-off.

Tampa defeated the Eagles 28-22 on Thursday Night Football last week courtesy of Tom Brady’s 297 passing yards and two touchdowns.

1. Arizona Cardinals ( ↑ 1 )

Following their impressive win over Cleveland this past Sunday, the Cardinals remain the only unbeaten team in the NFL.

They’re 6-0 ahead of their Week 7 matchup with Houston (which they should win) and Kyler Murray is still an MVP candidate. At DraftKings Sportsbook, the third-year quarterback is currently tied with Dak Prescott for the highest odds to earn the prestigious individual honor.

