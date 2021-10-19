Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray now possess the highest odds to win the NFL MVP.

Numerous quarterbacks shined in Week 6.

Others didn’t.

As a result, the odds for the NFL MVP, the league’s highest individual award and the honor that’s basically become quarterback-driven, have changed.

Josh Allen was the MVP front-runner heading into last week, but with Week 7 approaching, we have two other individuals who lead the way at DraftKings Sportsbook.

MVP Odds at DraftKings Sportsbook

Dak Prescott +450

Kyler Murray +450

Josh Allen +500

Tom Brady +800

Lamar Jackson +1200

Matthew Stafford +1200

Aaron Rodgers +1200

Justin Herbert +1400

Patrick Mahomes +1800

All odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Prescott, Murray Out Front

If each of the top-performing quarterbacks stays at their own current pace, the MVP race toward the end of the regular season should be as entertaining as ever.

Right now, it’s so incredibly difficult to decipher who should earn this prestigious honor out of Dak Prescott and Kyler Murray, both of whom sit atop the DraftKings Sportsbook board with +450 odds.

Prescott is coming off a fantastic game in which he and the Cowboys defeated the Patriots in overtime. He threw for 445 yards (the most against a Bill Belichick Patriots team in NFL history) and three touchdowns.

Dak Prescott's 445 passing yards are the most ever against a Bill Belichick-coached Patriots team, including the playoffs. pic.twitter.com/zja4EL87ss — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 17, 2021

Murray, on the other hand, threw for 229 yards and four touchdowns in the Cardinals’ 37-14 victory over Cleveland. He’s the only quarterback to start the season with six consecutive victories as a starter — the Cardinals are the lone undefeated team at 6-0.

Justin Herbert’s Odds Drop Significantly

Ahead of Week 6, Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert was +700 to win MVP.

Since then, his odds have been cut in half.

The second-year player is now +1400 to win this specific award after playing potentially his worst game of the season this past Sunday.

Herbert threw for a season-low 195 yards, one touchdown, and one interception in his team’s 34-6 loss to Baltimore.

If Herbert can bounce back and somehow win MVP, you could fatten your wallet by betting on him now. A $100 wager might earn you a profit of $1400.

Smart Bet: Tom Brady at +800

Our smart bet goes to Tom Brady for the second consecutive week.

Brady’s odds haven’t changed since last week, and neither has his great play. In the Buccaneers’ Week 6 win over Philly, Tom threw for 297 yards and a pair of scores.

The reason why it could be a great move to bet on Brady is the fact he’s consistent. I mean, all he’s done is win for over 20 years, right?

I trust Brady to remain playing at a high level more than I do any of the other quarterbacks on the above MVP odds list, which is why wagering $100 on him for a potential profit of $800 could be a great financial move right now.

Josh Allen’s Odds Decrease

Despite putting together a phenomenal performance on Monday night, Josh Allen and the Bills came up short against the Titans and the fourth-year quarterback is no longer the MVP front-runner.

Allen’s odds were +450 last week but are now +500 ahead of Week 7.

This comes even though Josh threw for 353 yards and three touchdowns against Tennessee.

