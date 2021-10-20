The Jets are returning safety Marcus Maye to practice after he missed the last two games with an ankle injury.

The New York Jets are in the midst of preparing for their Week 7 matchup with the Patriots, set to take place this Sunday afternoon in Foxborough.

Luckily, they could be returning one of their top defensive players to the game field.

Connor Hughes of The Athletic reported Wednesday safety Marcus Maye is back to practicing. Maye missed Weeks 4 and 5 with an ankle injury.

Tyler Kroft is still out. Marcus Maye is back. #Jets — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) October 20, 2021

There’s a chance Maye’s tenure in Florham Park could be concluding. With the Nov. 2 trade deadline approaching and the two parties (Marcus and the team) having failed to reach a contract extension in the offseason, the Jets could part ways with him and earn draft capital in return.

Linebacker Jarrad Davis, however, isn’t expected to return to practice just yet. Davis has been nursing an ankle injury he sustained during the preseason.

Jarrad Davis isn’t quite ready to return #Jets — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) October 20, 2021

In other injury-related news, linebacker C.J. Mosley is currently day-to-day with a hamstring injury but the hope is that he’ll be good to go this Sunday against New England. Mosley apparently sustained the injury in the Week 5 loss to Atlanta.

C.J. Mosley will not practice today. He is day-to-day with a hamstring injury. Saleh is “hopeful” he can play. He hurt it against the Falcons. #Jets — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) October 20, 2021

The Jets are 1-4 to begin the year and currently sit in third place in the AFC East, but the Week 6 bye hopefully provided them with enough time to right a great deal of the wrongs that were surrounding the organization.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET this Sunday. New England is 2-4 entering this matchup after losing to the Cowboys in Week 6.

