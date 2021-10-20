The Giants could trade tight end Evan Engram and/or safety Jabrill Peppers ahead of the NFL’s Nov. 2 deadline.

The Nov. 2 trade deadline is swiftly approaching.

Struggling teams, such as the 1-5 New York Giants, could be sellers prior to this annual event in the effort to collect important draft capital.

Evan Engram and Jabrill Peppers are two of the individuals New York could part ways with in the coming weeks.

Both recently responded to the possibility of a trade.

“I don’t really understand why y’all ask that type of question, like [you think] you’re going to hear, ‘No, I don’t want to be here.’ That’s never going to come out of my mouth,” Engram told Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News Wednesday. “That shouldn’t come out of anybody’s mouth that’s here. My job here is to play football. I’m a New York Giant. People in this building believe in me. They believe in us.”

Engram simply hasn’t lived up to the expectations of a first-round tight end and has an expiring contract. The fifth-year player is injury-prone and the various on-field mistakes have become infuriating. It wouldn’t be the correct move to extend him, so why not try to get something in return for his likely imminent departure?

Peppers’ response, however, was a tad bit different.

He opted to remain tight-lipped in regard to the conversation, keeping his thoughts on the task at hand.

“I just want to win, baby. I want to make plays, go out there and win ball games,” the fifth-year safety said when asked if he wants and/or expects to be in East Rutherford, per Giants.com.

Thus, he didn’t say he wants to be here, but he also didn’t say he wishes to depart.

Obviously, whether Jabrill wants to remain with the team might not make much of a difference. His role has diminished in comparison to last year and it wouldn’t make much sense for the Giants to re-sign him when his contract expires at the end of 2021. Peppers’ ability is limited (he’s a liability in coverage) and it would be logical if the Giants just continued with Xavier McKinney and Julian Love (both of whom are on rookie deals) playing alongside Logan Ryan.

Follow Ryan Honey on Twitter: @RyanHoneyESNY

Listen to ESNY’s Wide Right Podcast on Apple here or on Spotify here.