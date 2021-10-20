Rookie edge rusher Elerson Smith and rookie cornerback Aaron Robinson will finally be returning to practice for the Giants.

Could we be seeing edge rusher Elerson Smith and cornerback Aaron Robinson on the game field for the Giants very soon?

NJ Advance Media’s Zack Rosenblatt reports the team has designated the pair of rookies to return to practice. Smith was previously on injured reserve with a hamstring injury while Robinson was on the physically unable to perform list after undergoing core muscle surgery.

The #Giants officially designated CB Aaron Robinson and OLB Elerson Smith to return from PUP and IR. They have a 21-day window to be activated. — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) October 20, 2021

As usual, the Giants have 21 days to officially activate them. Not activating either player during that three-week period would lead to that individual officially being out for the remainder of the season.

The Giants traded up to draft Robinson at No. 71 overall in the third round. He was a two-time second-team All-AAC player at Central Florida and could provide reliable depth in what’s been a struggling defensive backfield.

Smith, on the other hand, was the No. 116 overall draft selection in the fourth round out of Northern Iowa. Given the Giants pass rush has been ineffective for much of the season thus far, receiving notable production out of the rookie would certainly be beneficial for Patrick Graham’s defense.

