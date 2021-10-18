The New York Jets have been without safety Marcus Maye and linebacker Jarrad Davis due to injury.

Marcus Maye and Jarrad Davis may be returning to the game field this week.

Connor Hughes of The Athletic reports the Jets are hoping either return this Sunday against the Patriots following their respective absences. Maye has been out the last few weeks with an ankle injury while Davis has yet to suit up in the regular season after suffering a left ankle injury in the preseason.

The #Jets are hopeful Marcus Maye & Davis will be back this week. “It’s looking promising,” Robert Saleh says — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) October 18, 2021

The Jets signed Davis to a one-year, $5.5 million contract in the offseason. He was expected to be a starter in the team’s 4-3 defensive scheme alongside C.J. Mosley. Now, it’s yet to be seen how much playing time he’ll initially receive coming off this injury.

There’s a chance fans could see Davis rotate in alongside Mosley, Quincy Williams, and rookie Jamien Sherwood.

Davis is on injured reserve, so the Jets will need to designate him to return to practice. After they do that, they will then possess 21 days to officially activate him. Not activating Davis during that three-week period would lead to Jarrad returning to IR for the rest of the season.

Maye hasn’t suited up since the Week 3 loss to Denver.

Regardless of if he returns against the Patriots, his Jets tenure could be nearing a conclusion. His agent, Erik Burkhardt, posted a cryptic tweet in regard to the upcoming NFL trade deadline when it was initially reported Maye would need to miss some time.

Should be back fully healthy just before the trade deadline… 🤝 https://t.co/7AADZwgLAy — Erik Burkhardt (@ErikBurkhardt) September 29, 2021

The Jets could deal Marcus ahead of that Nov. 2 deadline, and there already seems to be some ill will from the safety toward the organization after the two parties failed to finalize a long-term extension during the offseason.

