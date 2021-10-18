The Giants are adding depth to their linebacking corps with the signing of Benardrick McKinney to the practice squad.

Benardrick McKinney is reportedly heading to East Rutherford.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Giants will be adding the linebacker to the practice squad. The signing is expected to occur once he passes a physical.

The #Giants are expected to sign former #Texans and #Dolphins LB Benardrick McKinney to their practice squad upon passing a physical, source said, with the plan to quickly promote him when he gets acclimated. He’s had interest from several teams but was looking for the right fit. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 18, 2021

McKinney was originally a 2015 second-round draft pick of the Texans after serving his collegiate tenure at Mississippi State. He was with Houston from 2015-20 before experiencing a brief stint with the Dolphins this year (he was traded to Miami in March but was subsequently released in August).

Once McKinney finds himself on the active roster, expect him to possibly be a reserve inside linebacker behind Reggie Ragland and Tae Crowder. But given Patrick Graham likes to rotate different individuals onto the field, McKinney should be able to find at least some playing time.

Right now, Carter Coughlin is the only reserve inside linebacker on the active roster. The Giants have been short at that position since Blake Martinez suffered his season-ending ACL tear in Week 3. Linebacker Justin Hilliard is also on injured reserve with an ankle issue.

Follow Ryan Honey on Twitter: @RyanHoneyESNY

Listen to ESNY’s Wide Right Podcast on Apple here or on Spotify here.