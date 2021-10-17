New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton will miss his third consecutive game with a hamstring injury.

ESPN’s Jordan Raanan reports the third-year Giants receiver will miss his third consecutive game with a hamstring injury. He hasn’t suited up since he sustained the injury in the Week 3 loss to Atlanta.

WR Kadarius Toney (ankle) will be ACTIVE, per source. WR Darius Slayton (hamstring) will miss a third straight game. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) October 17, 2021

In other news, the punishment for Kadarius Toney throwing a punch at Cowboys safety Damontae Kazee last week (which led to an ejection) isn’t expected to result in Toney sitting out for any amount of time against the Rams.

My understanding is Toney discipline was handled in-house. He will not be benched for a quarter or half or whatever after throwing a punch in the heat of battle last week. https://t.co/GYW5F0k1AJ — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) October 17, 2021

The Giants and Rams are set to kick off Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET at MetLife Stadium.

