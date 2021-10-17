darius slayton giants
New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton will miss his third consecutive game with a hamstring injury.

Darius Slayton is a no-go against the Rams.

ESPN’s Jordan Raanan reports the third-year Giants receiver will miss his third consecutive game with a hamstring injury. He hasn’t suited up since he sustained the injury in the Week 3 loss to Atlanta.

In other news, the punishment for Kadarius Toney throwing a punch at Cowboys safety Damontae Kazee last week (which led to an ejection) isn’t expected to result in Toney sitting out for any amount of time against the Rams.

The Giants and Rams are set to kick off Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET at MetLife Stadium.

