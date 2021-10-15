Daniel Jones suffered a concussion in the Giants’ Week 5 loss to the Cowboys. Could the quarterback suit up against the Rams this Sunday?

Concussions in the NFL come with uncertain timetables — some guys could recover swiftly and play the next week while others may need additional time before suiting up again.

Daniel Jones, fortunately, seems to be in the former category.

Head coach Joe Judge said Friday “it appears” Jones is on track to start Sunday for the Giants. The third-year quarterback suffered his concussion in last Sunday’s loss to the Cowboys.

The team apparently plans for Jones to be a full practice participant on Friday, with the final step expected to come later in the day when Daniel is supposed to meet with an independent doctor, per Dan Duggan of The Athletic.

Jones was a limited practice participant on Thursday after he was projected as a non-participant for Wednesday’s walkthrough.

Fielding a healthy Jones would obviously be huge for a 1-4 Giants team in desperate need of a win, but the young signal-caller would need to proceed with caution. Jones sustained the injury on a bootleg near the goal line in which he initiated contact. He subsequently stumbled after rising to his feet.

Jones wouldn’t have each of his top weapons by his side though. The expectation is that running back Saquon Barkley and wide receiver Kenny Golladay will not suit up after ankle and knee injuries respectively knocked them out of the Week 5 defeat. The Giants, however, should be returning wide receivers Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton, both of whom missed Weeks 4 and 5 due to hamstring injuries.

In other news, Andrew Thomas looked slow at Friday’s practice, per Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News. The starting left tackle has been dealing with a foot injury and was active against the Cowboys but didn’t participate.

Also, Cam Brown could return to the game field this weekend. The second-year linebacker was on injured reserve with a hamstring injury but was designated to return to practice earlier this week.

Brown hasn’t suited up since the Week 1 loss to Denver.

