Two of the late forward’s former teams honored him before Friday night’s game.

Tragically, the hockey world lost Jimmy Hayes this summer.

Hayes, originally the 60th overall pick in the 2008 NHL Draft, made his NHL debut with the Chicago Blackhawks and played parts of three seasons with Chicago.

His final NHL season was with the Devils in 2017-18.

With his family in attendance, the two teams paid tribute with jerseys bearing two of his nicknames before Friday night’s game.