Officials ejected Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney during Big Blue’s Week 5 loss after he threw a punch at Damontae Kazee.

Kadarius Toney let his emotions get the best of him this past Sunday.

It’s normal for that to occur with a young player, but it’s best not to make the same mistake twice.

Unfortunately, Toney will need to go up against Rams defensive back Jalen Ramsey, a notorious smack talker who will likely try to get Kadarius to commit that same error (which could obviously lead to another ejection).

Does Toney understand this and realize keeping his cool will be crucial Sunday afternoon?

“I mean, he’s probably got a target on him just because of what happened last week,” fellow wide receiver Sterling Shepard said of Kadarius, per Giants.com. “He knows that and I mean everybody has talked to him. He’ll be fine. Jalen likes to talk — everybody knows that around the league. We’re not going to shy away from anything. We’re going to play our game and we’re going to do what we do, no matter who’s out there. That’s that.”

Prior to the ejection, Toney put together his best game as a pro, catching 10 balls for 189 yards. He broke the record for the most single-game receiving yards by a rookie, previously set by Odell Beckham Jr., who had a 185-yard game for the Giants back in 2014.

The @Giants' Kadarius Toney (189 yards) broke Odell Beckham Jr's record (185 yards) for most receiving yards in a game by a rookie! pic.twitter.com/ujUJ3J3JwY — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) October 10, 2021

The first-round draft pick will need to step up against the Rams this Sunday due to the expected absence of Kenny Golladay. The No. 1 receiver and prized free-agent acquisition injured his knee against Dallas and shouldn’t be participating.

As for Shepard, the sixth-year receiver is expected to partake in the meeting with Los Angeles after missing the last two games with a hamstring injury. Darius Slayton, who also missed the last pair of games with the same type of health issue, may return as well.

