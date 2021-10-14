An important piece of the Islanders’ present and future gets a long-term deal done.

As the New York Islanders get ready to start a new season with the highest of expectations, the organization has reportedly locked-up one of its most important players.

According to TSN’s Darren Dreger, Ryan Pulock has agreed to an eight-year extension.

Hearing the New York Islanders and Ryan Pulock have agreed to an 8 year extension. Just under $50 million total. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) October 14, 2021

This deal would have a $6.25 million AAV for the right-shot top-pair defenseman, which is tremendous value when you consider what other defensemen like Dougie Hamilton in New Jersey and Seth Jones in Chicago received on their new contracts this past summer.

Pulock, 27, has emerged as an elite defenseman over the past couple years.

Ryan Pulock, reportedly signed to an 8x$6.2M extension by NYI, is a high-end top pairing two-way defenceman who's the primary puck-mover on one of the league's best pairings. #Isles pic.twitter.com/bsqupTDbuV — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) October 14, 2021

In August the Islanders signed their other young top defenseman, Adam Pelech, to an eight-year deal that carries a $5.75 million AAV, beginning this season. Which means, beginning in the 2022-23 season, the Islanders will have arguably the best top pair on their blue line for $12 million combined dollars.

Lou Lamoriello is a magician. These two deals should help keep the Isles competitive for most of the next decade.