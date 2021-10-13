Daniel Jones suffered a concussion during the Giants’ Week 5 loss to Dallas. He’s in the protocol ahead of Sunday’s matchup.

The possibility of Daniel Jones missing Sunday’s Week 6 game against the Rams lingers.

However, the possibility of him suiting up also exists.

Head coach Joe Judge noted Wednesday Jones is “on track with everything” following the concussion he suffered against the Cowboys this past Sunday.

Daniel Jones “on track with everything,” per Joe Judge. In concussion protocol. Won’t practice or be on field Wednesday. But if everything progresses this week it’s possible he’s cleared by Sunday for the Rams game. #giants #rams — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) October 13, 2021

Although Judge said he wouldn’t practice, he definitely seemed surprised to see Daniel in pads at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center. The third-year quarterback was also shown throwing the ball around prior to practice.

Joe Judge’s priceless reaction, after saying QB Daniel Jones (concussion) couldn’t participate in practice, only to be told by a reporter Jones had just taken the field in full pads. 👇 pic.twitter.com/AS9TRUrj6b — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) October 13, 2021

Daniel Jones will observe practice today, per Joe Judge. He did steal a few minutes to throw as the team made its way out for today’s walkthrough. #NYGiants pic.twitter.com/pVsPkGzXdN — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) October 13, 2021

Jones is no stranger to missed games. He sat out a pair of matchups during his 2019 rookie campaign due to a high ankle sprain and then missed another two games last year because of ankle and hamstring injuries.

It’s unclear how many games he would need to miss due to this concussion. If Jones was to miss time, the obvious hope is it’s just this weekend against Los Angeles and he is then cleared for the Week 7 matchup with Carolina.

If Jones isn’t good to go for Sunday’s game, primary reserve quarterback Mike Glennon will notch the start. Glennon entered the loss to Dallas following Jones’ second-quarter exit and threw for 196 yards, one touchdown, and two picks on 16-of-25 passing.

Judge additionally noted Saquon Barkley (ankle) and Kenny Golladay (knee) wouldn’t be practicing Wednesday. The expectation is that neither suits up this Sunday.

Kadarius Toney (ankle), however, will be practicing in some capacity.

RB Saquon Barkley (ankle) and WR Kenny Golladay (knee) won’t practice. WR Kadarius Toney (ankle) would be out doing something. https://t.co/FajzgsX81J — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) October 13, 2021

Barkley and Golladay exited this past Sunday’s game with their respective injuries. Officials ejected Toney after he threw a punch at Cowboys safety Damontae Kazee, but prior to that, the rookie caught 10 balls for 189 yards.

Follow Ryan Honey on Twitter: @RyanHoneyESNY

Listen to ESNY’s Wide Right Podcast on Apple here or on Spotify here.