Jets quarterback Zach Wilson believes fellow rookie Elijah Moore will eventually find a niche in this offense.

Elijah Moore was a star in training camp.

But that hasn’t exactly been the case thus far in the regular season. The rookie wide receiver, who the Jets drafted in the second round out of Ole Miss, has caught just eight balls on 20 targets through four games.

Moore is still learning though, just like quarterback Zach Wilson, who certainly believes in what the fellow first-year Jet has to offer.

“I don’t know if we need to do anything [to involve Elijah in the offense more],” Wilson told the media Tuesday. “He’s a baller and his time is coming just like the rest of us. I wish I could get him the ball more, I know that’s part of my job. I know he is a dominant player and I need to get him the ball more. Really, I think it’s just buying into the process and understanding it’s going to take time. He’s going to keep his head down and keep doing his thing. He doesn’t need to try and do too much or try and change anything he’s doing because he’s a great player, and we’ve obviously seen that. I think as time goes on, we’re just going to keep getting more comfortable with each other and he’s obviously someone I’m always looking to get the ball in his hands because he’s very dominant.”

Moore was targeted twice in the overseas loss to Atlanta this past Sunday but didn’t reel in a single reception. He was only on the field for 41% of the offensive snaps (his lowest percentage since entering the league), but it was his first game back from a concussion. Moore sat out the Week 4 win over Tennessee after sustaining the health-related issue in the previous week’s loss to Denver.

The bye week should be a beneficial opportunity for Moore to review his potential struggles and attempt to right the wrongs — the Jets will surely need him and the rest of their talented receivers when they face a Bill Belichick defense in Week 7.

The last time the Jets took on the Patriots in Week 2, Gang Green threw for just 184 net passing yards in a 25-6 loss. Moore caught four balls for 47 yards in that defeat; both statistics are still season-highs for him (and technically career-highs as well).

