We’re only five games into the 2021 NFL season but the New York Jets’ issues are glaring, and some may continue.

This was always supposed to be a developmental season for the Jets.

But it wasn’t supposed to be an ugly one, which is exactly what it is right now.

Gang Green possesses various issues, all of which could persist given the team’s tough upcoming schedule.

Slow starts

The Jets need to remind themselves there are, indeed, two halves in a football game.

New York has scored 67 total points this season, and only 13 of them have been in the first two quarters of games.

That’s right — just 13 points through a total of 10 quarters: 1.3 points per quarter (5.2 points per game). But in their second halves, the Jets are averaging 5.4 points per quarter (21.6 points per game).

The former per-game mark — 5.2 — would obviously put them last in the league in scoring, while the 21.6 average points would land them in the No. 20 spot.

I’m not saying the No. 20 ranking is the standard, but my point is their second halves can’t be wildly superior to their first halves. The Jets cannot put themselves in the position where they’re playing from behind, especially since they’re fielding a young roster led by a rookie quarterback.

Offensive line setting Wilson back

Boy, is this team missing a leader like Mekhi Becton on the offensive line.

The Jets have allowed a total of 18 sacks in five games, which is now tied for the second-most in the league (Tennessee has allowed a total of 20).

Having your first-year quarterback run for his life doesn’t mix well when said quarterback tries to do too much, which has been the case on various occasions already this year.

The pressure gets to Zach Wilson, who already has nine interceptions to his name and has thrown a pick in five consecutive games to begin his NFL career.

The absence of Marcus Maye

The Jets defense started the year looking relatively strong in comparison to the team’s other units.

But the secondary wasn’t great in the overseas loss to Atlanta Sunday — I think the Jets are really starting to feel the effects of the Marcus Maye absence.

New York allowed Matt Ryan to look like the 2016 MVP version of Matt Ryan. The longtime Falcons quarterback threw for 342 yards and two touchdowns on 33-of-45 passing and consistently cut up the Jets secondary.

The loss of Maye to an ankle injury (which could still keep him out a few more weeks) is starting to become noticeable, and his absence may continue even when he’s healthy.

When it was announced Maye would be sidelined, his agent, Erik Burkhardt, posted a cryptic tweet about how Marcus should return in time for the Nov. 2 trade deadline.

Should be back fully healthy just before the trade deadline… 🤝 https://t.co/7AADZwgLAy — Erik Burkhardt (@ErikBurkhardt) September 29, 2021

Given the contract-related impasse Maye and the organization reached in the summer, there’s the possibility the Jets could soon be dealing the franchise-tagged safety and further suffering from the effects of his absence.

Inconsistent offensive availability

Zach Wilson needs all the help he can get in order to develop and improve, just like any young and inexperienced quarterback in this league. That means he needs a consistent slate of targets that he can build a rapport with as the season progresses.

He hasn’t acquired that though.

Elijah Moore has missed time with a concussion and Jamison Crowder sat out the first few games with groin and COVID-19 issues.

Not to mention, Denzel Mims has remained a mystery and is sparingly used by this Jets coaching staff. Mims caught two balls against Atlanta — his first receptions since Week 1.

Wilson needs to develop chemistry with his weapons in order to maximize his own talent and the talent of those around him. But right now, amid injuries and a slow start for Mims, Zach simply hasn’t had a consistent group to work with.

The upcoming schedule

If the Jets couldn’t even defeat a struggling Falcons team with an aging quarterback, it’s tough to imagine they beat a number of the teams they still need to face.

Gang Green must take on New England again, the talented Bengals, the Bills twice, the Dolphins — who may have Tua Tagovailoa back — twice, as well as New Orleans and Tampa Bay. The Eagles, who defeated the Panthers Sunday, are also an upcoming opponent.

Given the Jets’ obvious issues, they could potentially lose all nine of those games.

The other three remaining games are against the Colts, Texans, and Jaguars — there’s a chance the Jets could defeat any of those teams, but it may only affect their 2022 draft position at this point.

