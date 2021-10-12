Wide Right Podcast 89 reacts to the Giants’ Week 5 loss to the Cowboys, which occurred this past Sunday at AT&T Stadium.

The Giants are back to square one following a tough loss to the Cowboys this past Sunday.

And to react to the brutal defeat, the Wide Right Podcast has returned for episode 89.

In this episode, we explain the real reason why the Giants lost this game by 24 points.

Sure, you could say the injuries to Daniel Jones (concussion), Saquon Barkley (ankle), and Kenny Golladay (knee) played roles, but New York still needed to step up in a certain area of the field and failed to do so, which cost the team.

The Giants are now 1-4, with the highly talented Rams on deck.

You can listen to the latest episode of the Wide Right Podcast at the top of the page. The show can additionally be found (and subscribed to) on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Follow Ryan Honey on Twitter: @RyanHoneyESNY