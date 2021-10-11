The rookie Giants corner will have his inaugural NFL season prematurely conclude due to an ACL tear suffered on Sunday.

Heartbreaking news coming out of East Rutherford.

Per Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, rookie Giants cornerback Rodarius Williams suffered a torn ACL in Sunday’s 44-20 loss to Dallas.

The Giants drafted Williams in the sixth round out of Oklahoma State back in early May. He was starting to earn decent playing time in recent weeks, having been on the field for 27%, 25%, and 15% of the defensive reps in Weeks 3, 4, and 5.

An MRI today confirmed that rookie corner Rodarius Williams suffered a torn ACL in his right knee yesterday. He is out for the season, per the Giants — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) October 11, 2021

Head coach Joe Judge told the media Monday that Williams was getting some “final checkups” in regard to the injury and that they would “see where it goes.”

Despite the fact Williams isn’t a starter, this is a huge blow given the importance of depth in the defensive backfield.

It’s unclear who fans will see more of moving forward in the absence of Williams, but there’s a chance it could be Josh Jackson, Darnay Holmes, or Sam Beal.

The Giants also employ rookie cornerback Aaron Robinson, but he’s yet to play in a single game due to core muscle surgery. It’s unknown when Robinson, a third-rounder out of Central Florida, will officially be activated off injured reserve.

Thus far in the 2021 season, the Giants have failed to be as dominant on the defensive end and the secondary has endured its fair share of issues. Big Blue is 22nd in the NFL with 270.2 passing yards allowed per game following its Week 5 defeat.

