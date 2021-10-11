The Giants aren’t expected to have wide receiver Kenny Golladay for their upcoming Week 6 matchup with the Rams.

Saquon Barkley is already likely to sit out the Giants‘ Week 6 game, and according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, he’s not expected to be alone.

Rapoport reports Kenny Golladay should be out for Big Blue’s battle against the Rams this Sunday. The wide receiver, who the Giants inked to a $72 million deal in the offseason, suffered a knee injury in the recent loss to Dallas. He was ruled out at the beginning of the third quarter.

#Giants WR Kenny Golladay is expected to miss this week with a knee injury, source said, but a major sigh of relief all around. The initial fear was that it was major… but should be just a week or two. Actual good injury luck for NYG. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 11, 2021

Golladay didn’t record a single catch prior to the rule-out.

If this is a two-week issue, the Giants would be returning Golladay for the team’s Week 8 matchup with the Chiefs on Monday, Nov. 1.

This isn’t Golladay’s first bout with the injury bug since joining the Giants — he dealt with a hamstring issue in training camp and didn’t partake in any of the team’s three preseason games.

The Laundry List of Injuries

Golladay isn’t close to the only Giants receiver dealing with an injury right now.

Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton have hamstring issues and haven’t been on the game field since the Week 3 loss to Atlanta. Both are essentially week-to-week right now.

Kadarius Toney, on the other hand, suffered an ankle injury during Sunday’s loss and it’s unclear what his status might be going forward. The obvious hope is that he’ll be ready to go for this Sunday. Toney put together his best game as a pro against the Cowboys, reeling in 10 catches for 189 yards.

Temporarily Replacing Golladay

If you were to perceive the current situation from an optimistic point of view, you would hope for Shepard and Slayton’s returns to arrive this weekend and for Toney’s ankle issue to not be detrimental enough to sideline him.

In that event, the Giants would at least have three of their four main receivers healthy and on the field.

But if one (or multiple) of Shepard, Slayton, and Toney isn’t good to go against LA, the Giants will need to garner significant production from C.J. Board, John Ross, and/or Collin Johnson, as well as tight end Evan Engram.

It’s also unclear who would even be throwing these guys the ball. Daniel Jones suffered a concussion during the Week 5 defeat and is going through the protocol. His Week 6 status is unknown and we shouldn’t receive an update until later this week.

Follow Ryan Honey on Twitter: @RyanHoneyESNY

Listen to ESNY’s Wide Right Podcast on Apple here or on Spotify here.