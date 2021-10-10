The injuries keep piling on for the Giants. Wide receiver Kenny Golladay is now out of the Week 5 matchup with a knee injury.

Kenny Golladay unfortunately joins Saquon Barkley and Daniel Jones on the Giants‘ list of players out vs. the Cowboys.

After Barkley and Jones exited the game with an ankle injury and concussion, respectively, the Giants officially announced Golladay is done for the day. The free-agent pickup and No. 1 wide receiver has a knee injury.

Injury Update: Daniel Jones is ruled Out with a concussion. Kenny Golladay is ruled Out with a knee injury. pic.twitter.com/Q4hq19onr4 — New York Giants (@Giants) October 10, 2021

The Giants now will need to see production out of running back Devontae Booker, quarterback Mike Glennon, and wide receivers Kadarius Toney, C.J. Board, and John Ross.