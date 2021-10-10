Saquon Barkley exited the Giants’ Week 5 loss to the Cowboys with an ankle injury, but it may not be a long-term issue.

Another year, another Saquon Barkley injury, with the latest coming in the Giants‘ loss to the Cowboys Sunday afternoon. The fourth-year back exited in the first quarter with what appeared to be an ankle injury.

Granted, this most recent setback isn’t as severe as his 2020 ACL tear, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Rapoport reports Barkley suffered a low-ankle sprain and may only miss one week. The Giants take on the Rams next Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

#Giants star RB Saquon Barkley is believed to have suffered a low-ankle sprain, sources say, an injury that likely knocks him out next week. He’ll have more tests, but he’s best characterized as week-to-week. A fast healer, Barkley will work to miss only one week. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 11, 2021

Barkley departed the loss to Dallas following an incomplete pass play — he had stepped on the foot of a Cowboy defender and seemed to roll the ankle.

Saquon rushed for just nine yards on two carries prior to his exit.

The running back was nowhere near the only Giants player to suffer an injury Sunday.

Daniel Jones left the matchup with a concussion while Kenny Golladay was ruled out at the beginning of the third quarter with a knee injury.

The Giants were also missing Sterling Shepard, Darius Slayton, and Jabrill Peppers with hamstring injuries while Ben Bredeson sat out with a hand injury.

Left tackle Andrew Thomas was active, but did not play due to a foot injury. The Giants thus started Nate Solder at left tackle and second-year man Matthew Peart at right tackle.

It’s unclear how much time Jones and Golladay may need to miss moving forward, or if they’ll even be ready to return against Los Angeles next week.