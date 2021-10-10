The New York Jets scored just three points in the first half of their 27-20 loss to the Atlanta Falcons Sunday morning.

Another week, another rough start for the Jets.

Gang Green’s inability to get off on the right foot in games has plagued them the majority of this season. Following their Week 4 win, the Jets suffered their fourth loss of the year on Sunday morning out in London. Atlanta defeated New York 27-20.

"It's a multitude of things… Again, we've got to start faster and I'm putting that on me to try to figure this out over the next week" – Robert Saleh pic.twitter.com/FlB5zN74aK — Jets Videos (@snyjets) October 10, 2021

“It’s a multitude of things. We weren’t able to get going in the first half — had a couple of three-and-outs, couldn’t get into a rhythm,” head coach Robert Saleh told the media after the game. “When [Zach Wilson] did get into a rhythm in the second half, obviously again he shows he’s pretty good. But again, we got to start faster and I’m putting that on me to try to figure this out over the next week.”

The Jets scored three points in the first half in comparison to the 17 they put on the board in the second. Who knows what the team could be capable of if all 60 minutes were a reflection of the final 30?

The team’s rookie quarterback has struggled on various occasions this season, and Sunday’s game played host to further issues. Wilson completed 19 of his 32 throws for 192 yards, no touchdowns, and one interception. His interception total has now reached nine and he’s thrown one in each of the first five games of his NFL career.

Zach Wilson says the Jets need to improve how they start: "In the second half of every single game we've looked really good and we know what we're capable of and we're able to show it there at the end. I think we've got to get a good rhythm going, some flow" pic.twitter.com/QRlGyNKPOk — Jets Videos (@snyjets) October 10, 2021

“I don’t know what it is — we got to figure that out over this bye week and how to fix that. I got to play better at the start as well,” Wilson said. “Because it’s interesting — in the second half every single game we’ve looked really good. We know what we’re capable of and we were able to show it there at the end but I think we just got to get a good rhythm going, some flow…we have the tools, coaches are putting us in a good position, and we’re obviously able to move the ball down the field. And it’s interesting that in those two-minute drives, confidence is higher than ever. So we got to start the game that way.”

Saleh, Wilson, and the Jets will undergo the annual bye week this week before facing the Patriots in Week 7. New York has already lost to New England this year, having done so back in Week 2.

