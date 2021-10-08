Kyrie won’t get the shot, so he can’t take shots for the Nets at home.

The Kyrie Irving Saga continues.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Irving will miss the Nets preseason home-opener against the defending NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks due to New York City’s vaccination requirements.

Nets listed Kyrie Irving as out/ineligible for Friday’s preseason game vs. Bucks. It marks the first home game Irving will miss due to NYC’s vaccination requirement. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 7, 2021

Irving’s vaccination status, which was something he told reporters was a private matter, had been the worst-kept secret in the league up until now.

Even though it’s only a preseason game, his ineligibility to play Friday answers that question definitively.

Although Irving’s status for regular-season home games is still in the air, his teammates are still confident in him being a part of the team this season. Irving was present on the bench for Brooklyn’s first preseason game Sunday against the Lakers, a game that saw Kevin Durant and James Harden also sit out.