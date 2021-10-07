This Mike LaFleur-led Jets offense finally put a significant number of points on the board in the team’s first win over Tennessee.

The Jets are finally in the win column, and it came behind the offensive unit’s most impressive performance of the year thus far.

Gang Green scored 20 combined points through the first three games but managed to put up 27 in what was a three-point overtime win over the Titans.

Offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur and the 11-man group correctly game-planned for the Tennessee defense, and the 34-year-old coach was certainly relieved following the victory.

“Confidence and all that is contagious in terms of just how you approach the meetings and the practice film. Just seeing that all the work you put in paid off on that Sunday and got a W. It’s so hard to win in this league and I was just so happy for the guys, the whole team, the offense, but really just the whole team, for this organization,” LaFleur told the media Thursday. “These guys are trying to change a standard and a culture, and they’ve put in a lot of work. People don’t see it on Monday through Saturday and I understand, it’s all about the results and what you do on Sunday, it’s a results-driven business. But I was just so proud of those guys and it was really fun to be a part of and just see how happy those guys were. At the same time, it’s to bed now. It’s Thursday and I forgot I even had this [press conference] today, because everything has been London and Atlanta and I don’t even know what day it is right now. So, it was cool for those guys post-game, but they’ve moved on, it’s time to turn the page and continue to build because there’s a lot of things that we need to clean up.”

The offense, as a whole, racked up 355 total yards and allowed just one sack after gaining 162 yards and allowing five sacks in the 26-0 blowout loss to Denver the previous week.

This performance against Tennessee additionally encompassed Zach Wilson‘s best game as a pro — the rookie quarterback threw for 297 yards and two touchdowns on 21-of-34 passing.

The Jets will look to ride this momentum from their inaugural victory of the year when they take on Atlanta this Sunday morning.

Yes, you read that right — given the game will be held at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, the teams will kick off at 9:30 a.m. ET.

