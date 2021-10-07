The Jets will not have to go up against two of the Falcons’ more talented weapons when they face Atlanta out in London.

Calvin Ridley will not make the trip to London with the Falcons.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the talented wide receiver is dealing with a personal matter and will not partake in his team’s matchup with the Jets on Sunday.

Falcons' WR Calvin Ridley is not making the trip to London due to a personal matter and he is out for Sunday's game against the Jets. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 7, 2021

Not only that — the Falcons will also be without wideout Russell Gage, who’s dealing with an ankle injury. Schefter additionally reports Gage won’t be making the trip.

Falcons' WR Russell Gage also not traveling to London and also is out due to an ankle injury. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 7, 2021

This obviously isn’t ideal for a Falcons team that’s only throwing for 232.8 yards per game (20th in the NFL).

On the contrary, the Jets are allowing just 226.3 passing yards per game (12th in the league) and can focus their attention on alternative passing-game targets such as tight ends Kyle Pitts and Hayden Hurst, as well as Cordarrelle Patterson. This is a beneficial situation given the absence of Marcus Maye, who’s currently dealing with an ankle injury.

The Jets are coming off their inaugural victory of the new season, and boy was it a huge one. Zach Wilson and Gang Green recorded a 27-24 victory in overtime, which was helped by a missed field goal from the Titans to conclude the game.

Wilson put together his best performance as a pro, throwing for 297 yards and two touchdowns on 21-of-34 passing.

The Jets will look to ride this momentum into Sunday. Kickoff for the Week 5 matchup against Atlanta will occur at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Follow Ryan Honey on Twitter: @RyanHoneyESNY

Listen to ESNY’s Wide Right Podcast on Apple here or on Spotify here.