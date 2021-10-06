Jabrill Peppers suffered the hamstring injury during this past Sunday’s Week 4 win over the New Orleans Saints.

One of the larger components of the Giants defense may not be healthy and on the field this Sunday against Dallas.

Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports safety Jabrill Peppers might need to sit out the Week 5 matchup due to a hamstring injury. Peppers sustained the health-related setback this past Sunday against New Orleans.

Jabrill Peppers said postgame Sunday, “it’s going to be hard as hell to keep me off the field next week in Dallas.” But sources say his hamstring injury is severe enough that he may not be able to play. Final call won’t be made until later in the week, but there’s some concern. — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) October 6, 2021

Joe Judge spoke briefly about Peppers’ injury during a conference call with the media Monday.

“I think it’s going to take probably a couple of days on Jabrill to kind of have a full grasp of what this is looking like,” the second-year head coach said.

Peppers took part on just 28% of the defensive reps against the Saints and didn’t rack up a single tackle or sack. However, he did give an all-time reaction to winning the overtime coin toss.

This is the funniest thing I've seen today. Jabrill Peppers: “BOOM! We want that ball! F*** EM’” 😂😂pic.twitter.com/H69uhlOONP — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 3, 2021

If Peppers is good to go for the game against the Cowboys, there’s a chance the Giants could ease him into the game plan give this hamstring issue. He may be limited in practice this week while Xavier McKinney or Julian Love takes the majority of the reps.

The Giants carry momentum heading into their second divisional matchup of the year and first against the Cowboys following a huge overtime victory (their first of the season).

The pair of NFC East rivals will kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET this Sunday at AT&T Stadium.

