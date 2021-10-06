The Giants quarterback put together a sensational performance in what was his team’s inaugural victory of the new season.

Daniel Jones needed to step up against the Saints this past Sunday amid the absences of both Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton.

He didn’t disappoint, and because of his dominant performance, Jones has earned the NFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 4.

Daniel Jones was named the NFC Offensive player of the week for his performance against the Saints. — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) October 6, 2021

Jones threw for a career-high 402 yards with two touchdowns and one interception on 28-of-40 passing in the win. The one interception was from a Hail Mary at the end of the first half while the pair of scores were to wide receiver John Ross and running back Saquon Barkley.

Not to mention, he also crossed the plane on a two-point conversion that cut the Saints’ lead to just three in the fourth quarter.

It was DJ’s best performance of the year thus far, which is saying a lot considering how well he’s played this season.

In what could be described as a make-or-break 2021 campaign for the third-year signal-caller, Jones has thrown for 1,184 yards on 66.7% passing through four weeks. This has come behind a banged-up offensive line that has mostly struggled, although the unit did construct an incredible performance this past Sunday.

Jones and the Giants got great production out of numerous offensive weapons, including Kenny Golladay (six catches for 116 yards) and rookie Kadarius Toney (six catches for 78 yards). Barkley additionally combined for 126 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns (one rushing and one receiving). The rushing score came as the game-winner in overtime.

Follow Ryan Honey on Twitter: @RyanHoneyESNY

Listen to ESNY’s Wide Right Podcast on Apple here or on Spotify here.