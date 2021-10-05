The NBA released its annual GM survey. The Brooklyn Nets and Kevin Durant are heavy favorites to win it all among GMs.

Everyone thinks the Brooklyn Nets are the favorites to win the NBA Finals this season. Whether it’s fans, media, sportsbooks, and now NBA GMs, the Nets are considered the overwhelming favorites.

According to an anonymous survey of NBA GMs, 72% believe the Nets are going to win the title and 83% believe they will finish first in the Eastern Conference. The Lakers (17%) and Bucks (10%) are the only two other teams that received votes to win it all.

As for Kevin Durant, he received the most votes to win MVP (37%). Luka Doncic finished second with 33% of the vote and Giannis Antetokounmpo came in third at 13%. Joel Embiid (7%), James Harden (7%), and Stephen Curry (3%) also received votes.

This comprehensive survey features a ton of Nets. Durant and Harden were among the list of guys who force the most adjustments from opposing coaches. Even Kyrie Irving made an appearance on the list of guys who you want taking a shot when the game is on the line. Unsurprisingly, Durant was the top guy on that list too.

The list for the best shooting guard in the NBA most head-scratching aspect of this survey when it comes to the Nets. GMs consider Harden the best shooting guard in the NBA even though he is very clearly a point guard on Brooklyn. Perhaps even crazier, Durant received votes as a shooting guard even though he’s closer to a center at this point in his career.

None of this really matters at all for the Nets, but it’s an interesting window into the perceptions of GMs around the league.

Other Nets GM Survey Notes