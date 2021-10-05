Kyrie Irving is still unvaccinated and according to a report, the mercurial Brooklyn Nets star missed practice on Tuesday.

The Kyrie Irving show never stops. According to Shams Charania and Alex Schiffer of The Athletic, Irving missed practice on Tuesday.

Kyrie Irving did not attend Nets practice today, sources tell me and @Alex__Schiffer. Irving is currently ineligible for home games and practices because of NYC’s vaccination requirement. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 5, 2021

Irving has been the star of Nets training camp so far, but not for the right reasons. He was a no-show on media day because he is unvaccinated. He spoke to reporters via Zoom and asked to keep his vaccination status private.

Unfortunately, it’s impossible for Irving to keep his vaccination status private. If he’s unvaccinated, he’ll have to miss every Nets home game this year. There is no way to keep that private.

More to come on this developing story.