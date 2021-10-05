The Giants offensive line really stepped up in the team’s Week 4 win over New Orleans, not allowing a single sack.
We’ve seen this Giants offense experience limitations due to a struggling and banged-up offensive line.
But that wasn’t the case Sunday afternoon in New Orleans.
The unit of Hog Mollies, which included tackles Andrew Thomas and Nate Solder, guards Matt Skura and Will Hernandez, and center Billy Price, came together and didn’t allow a single sack of Daniel Jones. This provided Jones with time to operate and led to the quarterback racking up a career-high 402 passing yards in the 27-21 win.
The Giants have potentially found the current right group for their offensive front, but rotations could still be utilized, according to Joe Judge.
“I think we had a mix the last two games that we were good with going into the game. With the flow of the game, we just stuck with who we had. That doesn’t limit what anyone’s doing progression-wise or limit anybody’s opportunity or availability to be in a game,” the second-year head coach told the media Monday. “I would still expect to see all of our guys play. I don’t see that [going] any different. However the last two games, we’ve gone with the same five guys and I’ve been pleased with how they’ve played overall.”
In the Week 3 loss, a Thomas-Ben Bredeson-Price-Hernandez-Solder group allowed just two sacks of Jones. Bredeson didn’t play in Sunday’s win over the Saints due to a hand injury.
Possible rotations could include one at the right tackle position, where second-year man Matthew Peart might sub in for Solder. Bredeson and Skura may also see time at the left guard spot whenever the former is healthy again.
Follow Ryan Honey on Twitter: @RyanHoneyESNY
Listen to ESNY’s Wide Right Podcast on Apple here or on Spotify here.
- FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK
$1,000 RISK-FREE
- DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK
$1,050 SIGNUP BONUS
- POINTSBET SPORTSBOOK
$2,000 RISK-FREE BET