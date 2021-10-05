The Giants offensive line really stepped up in the team’s Week 4 win over New Orleans, not allowing a single sack.

We’ve seen this Giants offense experience limitations due to a struggling and banged-up offensive line.

But that wasn’t the case Sunday afternoon in New Orleans.

The unit of Hog Mollies, which included tackles Andrew Thomas and Nate Solder, guards Matt Skura and Will Hernandez, and center Billy Price, came together and didn’t allow a single sack of Daniel Jones. This provided Jones with time to operate and led to the quarterback racking up a career-high 402 passing yards in the 27-21 win.

The Giants have potentially found the current right group for their offensive front, but rotations could still be utilized, according to Joe Judge.