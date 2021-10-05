The first-year linebacker, who the Jets drafted in the sixth round this past offseason, will need to miss some time.

Bad news for the Jets defensive and special teams units.

The organization announced Tuesday it would be placing rookie linebacker Hamsah Nasirildeen on injured reserve. However, it’s unclear the type of injury that will sideline him.

Nasirildeen must now miss at least three straight games. After that, the Jets could designate Hamsah to return to practice, which would then provide the team with a 21-day window to officially activate him. Not activating the linebacker within that three-week period would lead to him going back on injured reserve for the remainder of the season.

Nasirildeen took part on 70% and 68% of the team’s special teams snaps in Weeks 3 and 4, respectively. However, he hasn’t participated on any of the defensive reps since Week 2, which has been a little surprising considering he was on the field for 49% of the defensive snaps in the Week 1 loss to Carolina.

In a few corresponding moves, the Jets signed offensive lineman Isaiah Williams to the active roster while adding both running back Austin Walter and offensive lineman Elijah Nkansah to the practice squad.

Williams was previously on the Jets practice squad and was elevated for the team’s Week 3 and 4 games against the Broncos and Titans.

The Jets are gearing up for their Week 5 matchup with the Falcons out in London (Sunday, Oct. 10, 9:30 a.m. ET). This game comes after New York recorded its inaugural victory of the year against Tennessee this past Sunday.

