The Giants finally notched their first victory of the new season on Sunday when they defeated the Saints in overtime.

We have a victory in East Rutherford. After starting off 0-3, the Giants pulled off a tremendous overtime win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday afternoon.

And to react to the game, the Wide Right Podcast has returned for episode 87.

We’ll discuss Daniel Jones‘ tremendous performance as well as the defense’s ability to make a big stop late in regulation.

However, there are still a few issues the defensive unit must fix moving forward; the group will need to right some wrongs ahead of the Giants’ Week 5 matchup with Dallas.

You can listen to the latest episode of the Wide Right Podcast at the top of the page. The show can additionally be found (and subscribed to) on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Follow Ryan Honey on Twitter: @RyanHoneyESNY