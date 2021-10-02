Wide Right Podcast 86 previews the upcoming Giants-Saints Week 4 matchup, set to take place this Sunday afternoon.

Week 4 has already arrived, and to preview the upcoming Giants matchup, the Wide Right Podcast has returned for episode 86.

On the newest edition of the program, we’ll discuss what Big Blue needs to do on either side of the ball in order to notch its first victory of the year. The Giants are coming off a rough loss to the Falcons while the Saints ousted New England in Week 3.

We’ll also go over two important players to watch for New York — tune in to find out who they are.

The Giants and Saints kick off Sunday afternoon at 1:00 p.m. ET in New Orleans.

You can listen to the latest episode of the Wide Right Podcast at the top of the page. The show can additionally be found (and subscribed to) on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.

Follow Ryan Honey on Twitter: @RyanHoneyESNY